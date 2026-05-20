Empire Petroleum Posts Lower Revenue

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based producer reported $7.68 million in sales revenue for the first quarter, down from $8.99 million for the same three-month period last year due to lower production and lower realized oil and gas prices.

Empire Petroleum Corp has reported $7.68 million in sales revenue for the first quarter (Q1), down from $8.99 million for the same three-month period last year due to lower production and lower realized oil and gas prices.

Total revenue fell to $5.1 million for the January-March 2026 quarter due to derivatives losses of $2.59 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based producer saw its net result decline 57 percent year-on-year but improve 89 percent quarter-on-quarter to a loss of $6.64 million or $0.18 per share. However, adjusted for nonrecurring items, the net result improved 18 percent year-on-year and 57 percent quarter-on-quarter to a loss of $3.47 million.

Adjusted losses before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization deepened 32 percent year-on-year but improved 81 percent quarter-on-quarter to $730 million.

Empire - which holds assets in Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana and Texas - averaged 1,880 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed) in net output in the first three months of 2026. That fell from 2,049 boed in Q1 2025. The Q1 2026 figure consisted of 66 percent oil, 24 percent natural gas and 10 percent natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Q1 2026 net sales averaged 1,880 boed, consisting of 1,248 barrels of oil per day, 196 barrels of NGLs per day and 2.62 million cubic feet of gas per day.

"Production during the quarter was impacted by operational issues in North Dakota and New Mexico, as well as weather-related Force Majeure disruptions in Texas, with volumes expected to recover in Q2-2026", Empire said.

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Empire's average realized price dropped 7 percent by prior-year comparison but rose 28 percent sequentially to $45.41 per boe.

"Global energy markets continue to be shaped by tight supply responses, growing demand for dependable gas supply, and the increasing value of assets with repeatable development potential", said board chair Phil Mulacek.

"In Texas, our efforts have focused on infrastructure readiness, where we increased field compression over 500 percent, allowing for selective in-field development. The increase in compression de-bottlenecked the choke points in our production capacity and advanced our Texas development to take advantage of the higher oil prices and be ready for stronger gas sales.

"We're making steady progress across existing zones, and we believe we are getting closer to key evaluation points in deeper production intervals, including portions of the consolidated Cotton Valley-Bossier and Western Haynesville intervals.

"In North Dakota, continued application of our thermal recovery technology is improving our understanding of how heat can be applied more effectively across the asset, and we are re-working wells to increase oil production".

President and chief executive Mike Morrisett added, "The first quarter was about moving work forward across our portfolio and carrying that momentum into initial production contributions in Texas, supported by improved infrastructure and system capacity, while also taking steps to strengthen Empire’s financial and operational position and flexibility".

Empire ended Q1 2026 with $8.79 million in cash, primarily consisting of proceeds from a rights offering in March that raised around $10 million gross and including about $2.7 million available from its credit facility. Current assets totaled $17.3 million.

Current liabilities stood at $29.27 million including a $954 million current portion of long-term debt.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com