Empire Petroleum Loss Widens for 2024 as EOR Activities Drag On

Empire Petroleum Corp. has posted a $16.2 million net loss for 2024, affected by operational challenges on the initial production optimization associated with enhanced oil recovery (EOR) efforts in the Starbuck drilling program in North Dakota. It had recorded a net loss of $12.5 million for 2023.

Empire said in a media release that its total product revenue in 2024 reached $44 million, $4 million above 2023. The Starbuck drilling program helped the company increase oil sales volumes.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $0.7 million for 2024, compared to negative $2.4 million in EBITDA for 2023.

“As an emerging, agile company, Empire Petroleum has a unique ability to pivot quickly as we receive new data and insights. This flexibility is a tremendous advantage in the dynamic energy sector, allowing us to efficiently allocate capital and resources to the most promising opportunities where they will have the greatest impact”, chair Phil Mulacek said.

Empire said that during the fourth quarter of 2024, it obtained authorization from the North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC) to transform two additional oil wells into injectors, further progressing its enhanced oil recovery strategy. The previous conversion of three wells resulted in a reduction of its short-term output but has improved prospects for long-term production growth, according to the company.

In February 2025, Empire also said it had secured NDIC approval for five new drilling permits for horizontal wells.

