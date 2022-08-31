Emerson To Work On 3 Chinese Greenfield Wind Fields
Global technology and software company Emerson will provide integrated wind automation solutions and services to Taiyuan Heavy Industry (TYHI) for three greenfield wind farms located in Shanxi Province, China.
Emerson’s wind turbine control software and expertise combined with TYHI wind turbines will deliver green energy to over 35 million residents located in Beijing and other Northern China cities.
Decreasing the global carbon footprint to address climate change is critical for a more sustainable world. China is accelerating its use of renewable energy sources to reduce dependency on fossil fuels to less than 20% by 2060. To help address this goal, the China wind market is expected to grow with a cumulative grid-connected wind capacity of 689 gigawatts by the end of 2030, accounting for 67% of the global share.
“Wind energy is an essential component of making a net-zero future a reality. Our innovative wind expertise and comprehensive portfolio of wind solutions are backed by five decades of delivering value to global wind turbine owners, operators, and manufacturers,” said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson’s power and water business. “The result is our ability to help our customers provide the lowest-cost source of clean energy, taking an important step toward a more sustainable world.”
Emerson’s wind turbine controls and SCADA software will enable the reliable and efficient operation of three greenfield wind farms capable of generating 300 megawatts of clean energy from over 40 wind turbines supplied by TYHI. The company expanded renewable capabilities and expertise were amplified by the acquisition of Mita-Teknik, a global leader in wind generation solutions with expertise in control design of over 750 wind turbine models and an install base of more than 60,000 systems worldwide.
“The collaboration with TYHI to deliver clean wind energy to local communities is one step in advancing China’s sustainability journey. This project is an example of Emerson’s “Greening By” environmental sustainability strategy that is described in Emerson’s 2021 ESG report as helping critical industries leverage the power of automation and novel solutions to deliver the low-carbon energy system transition,” the company stated.
Emerson’s wind experts will work with TYHI on the development and execution of automation projects to reduce project risk and maintain the schedule. The team will also provide services to support startup and commissioning, as well as surveillance, alarm management, and diagnostic reporting services when the sites are in operation. The wind farms are scheduled for commercial operation in 2023.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
