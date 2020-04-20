Emerson Lands YPF Seismic Software Deal

Argentina-based YPF S.A. has selected Emerson seismic data interpretation and visualization software as its corporate seismic interpretation application under a multi-year deal, Emerson reported Thursday.

Emerson stated that its software will replace other interpretation applications at YPF, becoming the Latin America-focused firm’s corporate interpretation software standard.

“After an intensive technical and economical application, we concluded Emerson’s applications provide an interpretation platform that enables project integration, seismic interpreters collaboration and provides easy access to the corporate database while accommodating multiple users,” Teresa Santana, YPF’s chief geophysicist, commented in a written statement from Emerson. “This allows us to maximize the usage of data, reduce the seismic interpretation cycle-time to reach most accurate results in an integrated and collaborative way.”

YPF accounts for nearly 50 percent of Argentina’s crude oil production and 30 percent of its natural gas output, Emerson stated. Emerson added the exploration and production (E&P) firm operates in more than 100 areas in the South American country’s five producing basins: Austral, Golfo San Jorge, Neuquina, Cuyana and Noroeste.

Emerson noted that its multi-survey seismic interpretation and visualization suite will be the first E&P software product that YPF will integrate into its portfolio. The agreement also grants YPF access to Emerson software for processing and imaging, modeling and petrophysics, the vendor added.

“Our goal is to help energy exploration and production companies extract the most from their field assets,” remarked Steve Santy, Emerson’s president for E&P software. “We are proud to collaborate with YPF and to provide the tools and insights they need to increase efficiency, reduce costs and seismic interpretation time, and accelerate digital transformation.”

