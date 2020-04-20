Emerson Lands YPF Seismic Software Deal
Argentina-based YPF S.A. has selected Emerson seismic data interpretation and visualization software as its corporate seismic interpretation application under a multi-year deal, Emerson reported Thursday.
Emerson stated that its software will replace other interpretation applications at YPF, becoming the Latin America-focused firm’s corporate interpretation software standard.
“After an intensive technical and economical application, we concluded Emerson’s applications provide an interpretation platform that enables project integration, seismic interpreters collaboration and provides easy access to the corporate database while accommodating multiple users,” Teresa Santana, YPF’s chief geophysicist, commented in a written statement from Emerson. “This allows us to maximize the usage of data, reduce the seismic interpretation cycle-time to reach most accurate results in an integrated and collaborative way.”
YPF accounts for nearly 50 percent of Argentina’s crude oil production and 30 percent of its natural gas output, Emerson stated. Emerson added the exploration and production (E&P) firm operates in more than 100 areas in the South American country’s five producing basins: Austral, Golfo San Jorge, Neuquina, Cuyana and Noroeste.
Emerson noted that its multi-survey seismic interpretation and visualization suite will be the first E&P software product that YPF will integrate into its portfolio. The agreement also grants YPF access to Emerson software for processing and imaging, modeling and petrophysics, the vendor added.
“Our goal is to help energy exploration and production companies extract the most from their field assets,” remarked Steve Santy, Emerson’s president for E&P software. “We are proud to collaborate with YPF and to provide the tools and insights they need to increase efficiency, reduce costs and seismic interpretation time, and accelerate digital transformation.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Schlumberger Revenues Tumble Under Double Black Swan
- Gas Could Be Bright Spot in Petroleum Complex
- Empire Petroleum Snags Eagle Ford Assets
- Canada Supports Energy Jobs with New Measures
- Halliburton Slashes Spending to Brace for Demand Declines
- Russia's Oil Producers Told to Cut Output by Fifth
- Arrow Sanctions First Phase of $10B SGP
- Oil Plunges Below Zero for First Time Ever
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- ConocoPhillips Unveils Curtailment Plans
- Halliburton Shrinks Oklahoma Headcount Again
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Noble Energy Cuts US Onshore Capex, Realigns Staff
- Trump to Lease Oil Storage to Nine Companies
- Oxy Dilutes Icahn to Pay Buffett
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Cimarex to Cut Up to 60 Percent of Planned Capex
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries