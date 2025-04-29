Emera, Nova Scotia Power Report Cyber Breach

The companies said the incident has not impacted Nova Scotia Power's physical operations and Emera's utilities in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Emera Inc. and subsidiary Nova Scotia Power Inc. on Monday reported unauthorized access to parts of Emera’s Canadian network and servers supporting some of its business applications.

A joint press release said the incident has not impacted Nova Scotia Power’s physical operations and Emera’s utilities in the United States and the Caribbean.

However, Nova Scotia Power said on social media the cyber breach has impacted some of its phone lines and its online portal for customer account access. Its outage line, though, remains available for emergency calls, it said.

“Unfortunately, while we work to bring systems back, there will be an impact on wait times for calls to our customer care center”, Nova Scotia Power says on its website.

“Immediately following detection of the external threat, the companies activated their incident response and business continuity protocols, engaged leading third-party cybersecurity experts, and took actions to contain and isolate the affected servers and prevent further intrusion”, the joint statement said. “Law enforcement officials have been notified.

“There remains no disruption to any of our Canadian physical operations including at Nova Scotia Power’s generation, transmission and distribution facilities, the Maritime Link or the Brunswick Pipeline, and the incident has not impacted the utility’s ability to safely and reliably serve customers in Nova Scotia. There has been no impact to Emera’s U.S. or Caribbean utilities”.

Nova Scotia Power, a regulated power utility, serves over 525,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the southeastern province on Canada’s Atlantic coast. It accounts for 95 percent of Nova Scotia’s generation, transmission and distribution services, according to information on Emera’s website.

Halifax-based Emera counts a total of around 2.5 million utility customers. It owns 6 electric and natural gas utilities, it says on its website.

The joint statement said the cyber incident will not derail the scheduled release of Emera’s first quarter 2025 results on May 8. “At this time, the incident is not expected to have a material impact on the financial performance of the business”, the statement said.

Nova Scotia Power says on its website an internal probe has been launched. “We will provide updates as new information becomes available”, it says.

Three days before the cyber incident was made public, it acknowledged on social media it was experiencing “a technical issue” with its phone line and its MyAccount webpage.

