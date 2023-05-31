EMEA Oil and Gas Firms to Maintain Robust Free Cash Flows: Fitch
Oil and gas companies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions have their financial profiles supported by strong free cash flow (FCF), according to a news release by Fitch Ratings.
According to the report, the low net leverage and high cash buffers of European oil majors provide “flexibility for a strategic shift to achieve their energy-transition and security of supply ambitions”, as high oil and gas prices enabled strong earnings and revenues for companies in the sector last year. Prices should continue to moderate, but most EMEA oil and gas firms should be able to maintain robust FCF “in the near term”.
The ratings agency said it does not expect substantial increases in capital expenditures and non-organic investments in the near term beyond the companies’ existing guidance. It expects firms with low capital intensity and low leverage such as Neptune Energy Group and Harbour Energy to achieve growth by looking at mergers and acquisitions, subject to availability of potential targets.
Based on data released by Fitch, Shell led oil majors in the EMEA region with FCF of $31.2 billion in 2022, followed by BP with $22.9 billion, TotalEnergies with $19.8 billion, and Eni with $5.07 billion. According to an earlier report, the four oil majors achieved record earnings due to high hydrocarbon prices and downstream profitability, which supported their low leverage. However the agency expects prices to normalize and focus to shift to new considerations such as capital allocation and cost discipline.
With most oil and gas companies boosting their shareholder returns last year, Fitch Ratings viewed these moves as credit neutral, as long as the distribution strategies were “balanced” against capital expenditure needs and leverage remaining.
For the first quarter of 2023, Shell announced an interim dividend of $0.2875 per ordinary share, while BP announced its Q1 dividend at 6.610 cents per ordinary share.
Energy Transition Targets
Meanwhile, soaring oil and gas prices, record earnings in traditional upstream businesses and lower returns in low-carbon businesses may test the EMEA oil majors’ commitment to the energy transition, Fitch said in an earlier report.
As examples, Fitch said that BP reduced its decarbonization pledges to 25 percent by 2030, down from its previous 40 percent target, while Shell may also revise its target for reducing its hydrocarbon production gradually. However, the agency said that the oil majors’ investments in low carbon energy should increase in the long term, brought about by climate-neutral targets in the European Union and other regions.
In its most recent progress report on energy transition, Shell said it continues to make progress towards its target of “becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050”. The company highlighted its significant investments in liquified natural gas as part of its transition strategy, because of its “role in reducing emissions from power generation and transport”.
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Will the World Hit Net Zero by 2050?
- OPEC Backs UAE COP28 Presidency
- Eni Enters Deal on Powering Maritime Transport with Biofuels
- Commercial Buildings Could Revolutionize UK Solar Power
- TotalEnergies Receives 20-Year License Renewal for Nigerian Block
- NOAA Reveals Outlook for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- Alternative Fuels Get Pole at Japan Endurance Race
- Cheniere Energy Inks Long-Term LNG Deal with Korean Power Firm
- Petrobras Expands Commercial Gas Portfolio: Report
- Shell Picks TechnipFMC for Dover Work
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- Half of Oil and Gas Workers Find Their Work Exhausting
- Machine Learning Has Potential to Transform Oil and Gas
- Riled on Nord Stream Probe, Russia Summons European Envoys
- Aker BP Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Norway
- China Solar Exports Grow to $52B
- Saudi Arabia Snaps Up Russian Diesel and Sends Its Own to Europe
- Top Headlines: What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- North Sea to See Record Strike Action in June
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Could the Oil Price Crash in 2023?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Invictus Strikes Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe
- TechnipFMC Bags Exxon Deal Worth At Least $500MM
- Current Oil Price Pullback Wrapped Into Recession Fears
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?