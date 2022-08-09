EMAR Offshore Buys Two Damen Fast Crew Suppliers

Independent maritime services company EMAR Offshore Services has bought two 2206 Damen Fast Crew Suppliers (FCS). With both vessels already in stock, one – named E-Six – has started operations in Angola supporting the local oil and gas industry, and will be joined by E-Seven shortly.

The Damen FCS 2206 has a robust design with a capacity to carry up to 42 personnel plus two crew at speeds of up to 32 knots.

This is thanks in part to its Axe-bow design that enables it to cut through the waves. Built from aluminum, it has a range of up to 315nm at maximum speed in its standard configuration but, with the addition of the optional extra fuel tank, E-Six and E-Seven have a range of 350nm and will be able to reach even the most remote oil and gas platforms.

Additional optional extras specified by EMAR include fire-fighting capability, secondary gensets for redundancy, and an autopilot and night vision package. Both vessels were built by Damen Shipyards’ specialist aluminum shipbuilding facility in Antalya, Turkey.

EMAR Offshore Services is a longstanding and valued client of the Damen Shipyards Group, operating both new and second-hand Damen vessels with Damen support. This latest purchase was facilitated not only by the fast delivery times enabled by the group’s policy of building for stock – the contract was signed on March 30 – but also the quality of the build and fit-out, and the ease of operability with only two crew required.

“We are very pleased to be able to further strengthen our partnership with EMAR and that they have again put their trust in Damen to deliver these two vessels. Damen is fully committed to providing full support to EMAR and will ensure that their new FCS 2206s provide many years of efficient and economical service to them and their clients,” Joost van der Weiden, Sales Manager Benelux at Damen Shipyards, said.

“EMAR Offshore Services is very pleased with these two Damen additions to her fast crew vessel division,” said Johan van Beek, Managing Director of EMAR. “Damen has vessels in stock which are almost finished, and this suits our clients who want to start soonest after a tender award. Besides our fleet of tugs and workboats, EMAR Offshore Services also operates four Damen Fast Crew and Supply vessels in West Africa.”

