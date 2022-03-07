Elon Musk Says We Need to Increase Oil Output Now

Elon Musk says we need to increase oil and gas output immediately.

We need to increase oil and gas output immediately.

That’s according to Elon Musk, who made the comment in a statement posted on his Twitter page on March 5.

“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures,” he said in the statement.

“Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports,” Musk added in the Twitter statement.

Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Tesla, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, builds all-electric vehicles as well as infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products, its website highlights. The company’s website notes that Tesla believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.

In a podcast carried out by Kara Swisher of the New York Times back in September 2020, Musk exhibited remorse for “hating” on oil and gas.

“Honestly, I feel a bit bad about hating on the oil and gas industry,” Musk said in the podcast, which was published on the New York Times website on September 28, 2020.

“I mean, for a lot of the people in the oil and gas industry, especially if they’re on the other side, they kind of built their companies and did their work before it was clear that this [climate change] was a serious issue,” he added in the podcast.

Maximize US Domestic Energy

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, Leslie Beyer, the CEO of the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, said President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “brings to the forefront the need to maximize U.S. domestic energy resources and not be beholden to President Putin and other world tyrants that disrupt and destabilize global energy markets”.

“The U.S. energy sector has the expertise, technology, workforce and innovation to increase our domestic supplies of oil and natural gas in a cleaner, more reliable way than our foreign counterparts. But to maximize our abilities, our political leaders must end rhetoric demonizing U.S. energy, reduce overly burdensome regulations, support construction of new critical energy infrastructure, and take immediate steps to restart oil and gas lease sales on federal lands,” Beyer added in the statement.

“These steps will create more jobs and provide the energy resources necessary to power North America and our European allies, improving the economic and national security of both regions,” Beyer went on to say.

Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers highlighted that “American energy leadership can serve as a stabilizing force while strengthening global energy security”. Several Texas oil and gas groups have also championed energy security.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com