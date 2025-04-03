EIP Raises Stake in Eni Renewables Arm to 10 Percent

EIP injected about $230.42 million in additional capital into Plenitude, increasing its stake to 10 percent.

Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) has injected about EUR 209 million ($230.42 million) in additional capital into Eni Plenitude SpA Società Benefit, increasing its stake to 10 percent.

Including EUR 588 million paid March 2024, EIP’s investment in Eni SpA’s renewables arm now totals about EUR 800 million.

“The transaction confirms a post-money equity value of Plenitude of around EUR 8 billion and an enterprise value of over EUR 10 billion”, Italian state-backed integrated energy company Eni said in an online statement.

EIP partner Tim Marahrens said, “Our increased commitment to Plenitude reflects our confidence in its unique integrated model, which combines renewable generation, retail energy solutions and e-mobility at scale”.

“Over the past year, Plenitude has demonstrated its ability to exceed targets and capitalize on the accelerating energy transition”, Marahrens added.

Plenitude’s installed generation capacity from renewable sources rose to 4 GW last year, meeting a goal Eni outlined in its 2024-27 plan published March 14, 2024.

Plenitude plans to reach over 8 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2027, and 15 GW by 2030.

Currently it is active in over 15 countries. In Europe, it counts more than 10 million energy and energy solutions clients, as well as over 21,000 electric vehicle charging points, Eni said.

Recently KKR & Co. Inc. completed the purchase of a 25 percent stake in another Eni company, biofuels developer Enilive. That is to be raised to 30 percent after the conclusion of a later deal.

“The overall proceeds for Eni group, after accounting for cash adjustments and other items, amount to 2.967 billion euros [$3.2 billion], including a capital increase in Enilive of 500 million euros to support the company's growth plan”, Eni said in a press release March 6.

“Enilive, with its integrated business model, represents a prime example of the progress of the business satellite model, further confirmed by a post-money valuation of 11.75 billion euros of Equity Value for 100 percent of Enilive's share capital and KKR's commitment to strengthen its role as a key partner through an agreement, announced to the market on 18 February, to increase its stake in Enilive by a further 5 percent”.

Eni’s satellite model involves “creating focused and lean companies able to attract new capital to create value through operating and financial synergies and the acceleration of growth”, in the company’s words.

Last year Eni announced financial and operational restructuring for Enilive and its chemical arm Versalis SpA that involves new capital for both units.

Global investment firm KKR and Eni were to inject into Enilive new capital of EUR 500 million each under the farm-in agreement, according to Eni’s announcement October 24, 2024.

On February 18, 2025, New York City-based KKR said it has entered into another agreement to acquire a further five percent in Enilive for EUR 587.5 million.

“Having first signed our investment in Enilive in October last year, this transaction reiterates our confidence in the business’ ability to provide innovative and effective emission-reducing technology solutions, in line with our strategy to support transformative energy projects across Europe”, KKR managing director for European infrastructure Marco Fontana said.

For Versalis, Eni finalized a plan involving an investment of about EUR 2 billion. The plan “aims to reduce emissions by approximately 1 million tonnes of CO2 [carbon dioxide], currently about 40 percent of Versalis' emissions in Italy”, Eni said last year.

“It includes the set-up of new industrial plants consistent with the energy transition and decarbonization of industrial sites across sustainable chemistry, as well as biorefining and energy storage”, Eni added. “To enable the construction of the new plants, activity at the cracking plants in Brindisi and Priolo, and the polyethylene plant in Ragusa, will be phased out”.

“Eni aims to significantly reduce Versalis' exposure to basic chemicals, a sector that is facing structural and irreversible decline in Europe, and which has led to economic losses that have been close to 7 billion in cash terms over the last 15 years, 3 billion of which was in the last five years”, the company said.

Eni expects to complete the plan by 2029.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com