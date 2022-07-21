Eiffage Completes Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Central Hub

Eiffage Génie Civil Marine team has completed work on installing the central platform of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim hub bp is developing off the coast on the Mauritania-Senegal border.

Eiffage noted that the platform consists of 3,200 tonnes of steel structure and 200 prefabricated concrete elements installed using two 300-tonne cranes moving forward. All these elements were supplied by cargo barges from Eiffage’s marine base in the port of Dakar. A fleet of fifteen vessels was operated by Eiffage Génie Civil Marine teams, including a 300-bed floatel.

Works were kept on schedule through close management and simultaneous operations with the partner Saipem. In line with the company’s commitment to employment, more than 75 percent of Eiffage teams on this operation were made up of local personnel, the majority of whom were experiencing offshore work for the first time.

The Tortue/Ahmeyim gas field, with estimated resources of 15 trillion cubic feet of gas, is located offshore on the border between Mauritania and Senegal. Bp and its partners, Kosmos Energy, Société. Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) are developing the project.

The initial phase of the project is expected to deliver approximately 2.5 mmtpa of natural gas, with plans in place to boost the capacity to 10 mmtpa in subsequent phases.

In its latest report, Kosmos noted that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas (LNG) project was approximately 75 percent complete at end of the first quarter.

The floating liquefied natural gas unit that is being converted from an existing LNG carrier at the Keppel yard in Singapore is technically 83 percent complete according to the vessel owner, Golar LNG. The company noted that FLNG Gimi is expected to start serving its 20-year contract with bp in the fourth quarter of 2023. Recently, Kosmos Energy noted that Keppel has commenced pipe rack outfitting and equipment installation testing.

Furthermore, the FPSO being developed by Technip Energies is progressing as well with mooring piles already pre-installed offshore, and work on the FPSO at COSCO’s Qidong yard in China continues with mechanical completion activities and inspection tests.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com