Eiffage Completes Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Central Hub
Eiffage Génie Civil Marine team has completed work on installing the central platform of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim hub bp is developing off the coast on the Mauritania-Senegal border.
Eiffage noted that the platform consists of 3,200 tonnes of steel structure and 200 prefabricated concrete elements installed using two 300-tonne cranes moving forward. All these elements were supplied by cargo barges from Eiffage’s marine base in the port of Dakar. A fleet of fifteen vessels was operated by Eiffage Génie Civil Marine teams, including a 300-bed floatel.
Works were kept on schedule through close management and simultaneous operations with the partner Saipem. In line with the company’s commitment to employment, more than 75 percent of Eiffage teams on this operation were made up of local personnel, the majority of whom were experiencing offshore work for the first time.
The Tortue/Ahmeyim gas field, with estimated resources of 15 trillion cubic feet of gas, is located offshore on the border between Mauritania and Senegal. Bp and its partners, Kosmos Energy, Société. Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) are developing the project.
The initial phase of the project is expected to deliver approximately 2.5 mmtpa of natural gas, with plans in place to boost the capacity to 10 mmtpa in subsequent phases.
In its latest report, Kosmos noted that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas (LNG) project was approximately 75 percent complete at end of the first quarter.
The floating liquefied natural gas unit that is being converted from an existing LNG carrier at the Keppel yard in Singapore is technically 83 percent complete according to the vessel owner, Golar LNG. The company noted that FLNG Gimi is expected to start serving its 20-year contract with bp in the fourth quarter of 2023. Recently, Kosmos Energy noted that Keppel has commenced pipe rack outfitting and equipment installation testing.
Furthermore, the FPSO being developed by Technip Energies is progressing as well with mooring piles already pre-installed offshore, and work on the FPSO at COSCO’s Qidong yard in China continues with mechanical completion activities and inspection tests.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Offshore Wind Turbines Soon To Join Rigs In Gulf Of Mexico
- Five-Year Offshore O&G EPC Spend To Hit Massive $276 Bn Mark
- Russia Restarts Nord Stream, Europe Breathes Sigh Of Relief
- Biden Warns Of Climate Threat, Does Not Declare Emergency
- China LNG Demand Revival Can Add to Europe Energy Troubles
- Chevron, Cyprus To Cooperate On Aphrodite Field Development
- Italy, Poland Opposing EU Proposal To Cut Gas Use
- Eiffage Completes Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Central Hub
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Ships Seized in Mariupol and More
- Chevron Ready for Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season
- OPEC Will Struggle To Balance Supply And Demand In 2023
- Oil-Pipeline Outage Adds To Biden Saudi Visit Fail
- Maersk Supply Service Bags Beacon Wind Job in the USA
- Putin Says Nord Stream Will Restart, With Conditions
- European Power Pain Arrives Earlier Than Expected
- Biden Set to Leave Saudi Arabia with No Oil Announcement
- Current Texas Oil And Gas Employment Might Be As Good As It Gets
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies
- Sonatrach Makes Massive Gas Find In Sahara Desert
- Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?