Eidesvik, Wartsila in World First Ammonia OSV Project

The project, dubbed Apollo, will be the first of its kind ever in the world.

Eidesvik Offshore and Wartsila have announced that they have signed a landmark cooperation agreement aimed at converting an offshore supply vessel to operate with an ammonia fueled combustion engine.

The project, dubbed Apollo, will be the first of its kind ever in the world, according to the companies, which added that the development has a provisional completion target of late 2023. The OSV considered for the retrofit currently has Wartsila dual-fuel engines operating primarily with LNG fuel.

The conversion will allow the vessel to operate with a 70 percent ammonia blend. Wartsila has revealed that it has already successfully laboratory tested an engine fueled with a 70 percent ammonia blend, though the ultimate goal is to achieve operation with 100 percent ammonia and with a minimum ignition fuel requirement.

As a fuel, ammonia has the potential to drastically reduce emissions of CO2, the companies noted. Both Eidesvik and Wartsila have previously stated their commitment to supporting the industry’s efforts to decarbonize its operations. Eidesvik has a target to reduce its emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and to operate emission-free by 2050. Wartsila notes on its website that it leads the transition towards a 100 percent renewable energy future, adding that its track record comprises 74 gigawatts of power plant capacity and more than 80 energy storage systems delivered to 180 countries around the world.

“Using ammonia as a fuel is seen as a key future contributor to shipping’s energy transition, and we’re excited to be the first offshore ship owner taking this step,” Jan Fredrik Meling, the chief executive officer and president of Eidesvik, said in a company statement. “This project is yet another confirmation of our strong reputation as a pioneer in implementing new environmental technologies in both newbuilds and the existing fleet,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hans Petter Nesse, the managing director of Wartsila Norway, said, “collaborating with Eidesvik on this groundbreaking project is an exciting and important step towards carbon-free shipping”.

“Naturally we are also working with classification societies on measures to ensure safe and environmentally sustainable use. We are already well advanced in the development of ammonia as a viable marine fuel and are actively working on other future carbon-free fuels as well,” Nesses added. “Our strong in-house competences are very much being utilized to support our commitment to decarbonizing shipping,” Nesse went on to say.

Eidesvik owns and operates a worldwide fleet of purpose built vessels, providing services to the offshore supply, subsea, offshore wind and seismic markets. Wartsila describes itself as a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.

