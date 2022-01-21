EIA: U.S. Companies Completed 14 Petroleum Liquids Pipelines

According to the EIA, pipeline companies completed 14 petroleum liquids pipelines projects in the United States during 2021.

In 2021, pipeline companies completed 14 petroleum liquids pipelines projects in the United States, according to EIA’s recently updated Liquids Pipeline Projects Database.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, this total includes seven crude oil pipeline projects and seven hydrocarbon gas liquids pipeline projects. No petroleum product pipeline projects were completed last year.

Of the 14 completed projects, six projects were new pipelines while five projects were expansions of existing systems. Two projects reversed the direction that the commodity flowed on the pipeline and one project was a change in the commodity carried by the pipeline.

EIA’s Liquids Pipeline Projects Database contains information about projects at various stages of construction. During 2021, 11 projects were announced, and 2 projects were listed as under construction. An additional 10 projects were permanently canceled, and 5 projects were put on temporary hold as of the end of 2021.

Some of the notable completions in 2021 include Enbridge’s Line 3 and Line 61 which are two expansion projects that transport crude oil from Alberta, Canada, to Illinois. Line 3 goes from Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin. Line 61 goes from Superior to Pontiac, Illinois.

The Marathon Pipeline – Capline Reversal project reversed the direction of the pipeline to a south-flowing pipeline that originates in Patoka, Illinois, and flows down to various terminals in St. James, Louisiana.

The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) Expansion project is one more major pipeline project wrapped up in 2021. It increased capacity by 180,000 barrels per day along the DAPL system by adding horsepower and a few modifications and upgrades at pump stations. The DAPL system runs from North Dakota, through South Dakota and Iowa, and ends near Patoka, Illinois.

The EIA claims that its Liquids Pipeline Projects Database compiles information on more than 250 future, ongoing, and past liquids pipeline projects in the United States.

These pipelines carry crude oil, hydrocarbon gas liquids, and petroleum products – which include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refinery products. Some projects are related to each other and may carry the same fuels to their final destination. As a result, adding together the capacity of all projects would result in overestimating or double-counting some pipeline capacity.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com