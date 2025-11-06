EIA Shows Rising USA Diesel Fuel Price Trend

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a rising U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price trend in its latest diesel fuel update, which was released on November 4.

According to this EIA update, the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price averaged $3.620 per gallon on October 20, $3.718 per gallon on October 27, and $3.753 per gallon on November 3. The November 3 price was $0.035 higher than the week ago price and $0.217 per gallon higher than the year ago price, the update outlined.

Of the five Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) regions highlighted in the EIA’s latest diesel fuel update, the West Coast was shown to have the highest on-highway diesel fuel price as of November 3, at $4.499 per gallon. The Gulf Coast was shown in the update to have the lowest on-highway diesel price as of November 3, at $3.374 per gallon.

A glossary section of the EIA site notes that the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia are divided into five districts, with PADD 1 further split into three subdistricts. PADDs 6 and 7 encompass U.S. territories, the site adds.

The AAA Fuel Prices website shows that the average U.S. diesel price was $3.709 per gallon on November 6. Yesterday’s average was $3.705 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.689 per gallon, the month ago average was $3.679 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.566 per gallon, the AAA Fuel Prices website showed.

According to the site, the highest recorded average price for U.S. diesel was seen on June 19, 2022, at $5.816 per gallon.

A blog posted on the GasBuddy website on November 3 stated that “the most common U.S. diesel price stood at $3.69 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week, followed by $3.49, $3.79, $3.59, and $3.39, rounding out the top five most common prices”.

“The median U.S. diesel price is $3.59 per gallon, up four cents from last week and about seven cents lower than the national average,” the GasBuddy blog added.

“Diesel prices at the top 10 percent of stations in the country average $4.61 per gallon, while the bottom 10 percent average $3.04 per gallon,” it continued.

That blog highlighted that the states with the lowest average diesel prices comprised Texas, with a price of $3.15 per gallon, Louisiana, with a price of $3.23 per gallon, and Mississippi, with a price of $3.24 per gallon.

The states with the highest average diesel prices comprised Hawaii, with a price of $5.21 per gallon, California, with a price of $5.10 per gallon, and Washington, with a price of $4.94 per gallon, the GasBuddy blog pointed out.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on October 7, the EIA projected that the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price will average $3.67 per gallon in 2025 and $3.40 per gallon in 2026. The October STEO showed that the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price came in at $3.76 per gallon in 2024.

A quarterly breakdown included in the EIA’s latest STEO projected that the U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price will average $3.75 per gallon in the fourth quarter of this year, $3.49 per gallon in the first quarter of next year, $3.32 per gallon in the second quarter of 2026, $3.37 per gallon in the third quarter, and $3.44 per gallon in the fourth quarter.

The U.S. on-highway diesel fuel price averaged $3.63 per gallon in the first quarter of 2025, $3.55 per gallon in the second quarter, and $3.76 per gallon in the third quarter, the EIA’s October STEO showed.

The EIA’s next STEO is scheduled to be released on November 12.

On its website, the EIA describes itself as the statistical and analytical agency within the U.S. Department of Energy. The organization states on its site that it collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

“EIA is the nation’s premier source of energy information, and, by law, its data, analyses, and forecasts are independent of approval by any other officer or employee of the U.S. government,” the EIA notes on its site.

The AAA Fuel Prices website describes itself as a public service of the United States of America’s largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization. On its site, GasBuddy states that its mission is to make fuel savings easier and more accessible for everyone.

