EIA Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecast for 2025 and 2026

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revealed its latest Brent spot price forecast for 2025 and 2026 in its March Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO), which was released this week.

According to the STEO, the EIA now sees the Brent spot price averaging $74.22 per barrel this year and $68.47 per barrel next year. In its previous STEO, which was released in February, the EIA projected that the Brent spot price would average $74.50 per barrel in 2025 and $66.46 per barrel in 2026.

The EIA outlined in its latest STEO that it sees the Brent spot price coming in at $74.89 per barrel in the first quarter of this year, $74.00 per barrel in the second quarter, $75.00 per barrel in the third quarter, $73.02 per barrel in the fourth quarter, $71.00 per barrel in the first quarter of 2026, $69.00 per barrel in the second quarter, $68.00 per barrel in the third quarter, and $66.00 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

In its previous February STEO, the EIA forecast that the Brent spot price would average $77.13 per barrel in the first quarter of 2025, $75.00 per barrel in the second quarter, $74.00 per barrel in the third quarter, $72.00 per barrel in the fourth quarter, $68.97 per barrel in the first quarter of 2026, $67.33 per barrel in the second quarter, $65.68 per barrel in the third quarter, and $64.00 per barrel in the fourth quarter of next year.

In its latest STEO, the EIA highlighted that the Brent crude oil spot price averaged $75 per barrel in February, which it pointed out was $4 per barrel lower than in January and $8 per barrel lower than at the same time last year.

“Crude oil prices fell during February driven largely by economic growth concerns related to potential tariffs by both the United States and other trade partners,” the EIA said in its March STEO.

“On February 1, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order announcing the imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Subsequently, the implementation of tariffs for most imports from Mexico and Canada have been delayed until early April, so the effects of those potential tariffs are not reflected in this outlook,” it added.

“The evolving tariff policy has added uncertainty around expectations for global oil demand growth, concerns about which had persistently weighed on oil prices over the last year,” the EIA continued.

“On the supply side, any potential ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could add Russian oil volumes back into the market. Lastly, continued supply growth from producers outside of the OPEC+ agreement, primarily in North and South America, adds additional downward pressure to our price forecast in 2026,” the EIA went on to state.

In its March STEO, the EIA said it expects key upward price pressures will push the Brent price back into the mid-$70 per barrel range in the coming months.

“This month’s outlook includes the introduction of new U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude oil issued on February 24, which have the potential to remove significant volumes of crude oil from the market,” the EIA noted in its report.

“Similarly, we expect the recent announcement revoking licenses for Venezuelan oil production and exports to the United States will reduce Venezuela’s oil production beginning in March, tightening near-term oil market balances significantly compared with our February STEO,” it added.

“Despite less production from Iran and Venezuela in this month’s forecast, we still expect OPEC production will grow over the next two years. OPEC+ reaffirmed its commitment on March 3 to proceed with ‘a gradual and flexible return’ of the 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary adjustments starting on April 1, 2025,” it continued.

“This announcement included the stipulation that the production increases could be paused or reversed subject to market conditions, which leaves some uncertainty about whether increases will materialize in line with the announcement,” the EIA went on to state in the March STEO.

A report sent to Rigzone by Standard Chartered Bank Commodities Research Head Paul Horsnell on Tuesday showed that Standard Chartered expects the ICE Brent nearby future crude oil price to average $75 per barrel in the first quarter of 2025, $73 per barrel in the second quarter, $77 per barrel in the third quarter, $82 per barrel in the fourth quarter, $85 per barrel in the first quarter of 2026, and $83 per barrel in the second quarter.

Standard Chartered sees the overall 2026 ICE Brent nearby future crude oil price averaging $85 per barrel, the report highlighted.

A research note sent to Rigzone by the JPM Commodities Research team on March 7 showed that J.P. Morgan expected the Brent Crude price to average $74 per barrel in the first quarter of 2025, $77 per barrel in the second quarter, $73 per barrel in the third quarter, $69 per barrel in the fourth quarter, and $73 per barrel overall in 2025.

J.P. Morgan saw the Brent Crude price coming in at $64 per barrel in the first quarter of 2026, $63 per barrel in the second quarter, $59 per barrel in the third quarter, $57 per barrel in the fourth quarter, and $61 per barrel overall in 2026, the research note outlined.

