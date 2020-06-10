EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has raised its oil price forecasts for 2020 and beyond, its latest short term energy outlook (STEO) report has revealed.
The EIA now expects the Brent spot price to average $38.02 per barrel this year and $47.88 per barrel in 2021, according to its June STEO. Back in the EIA’s May STEO, the Brent spot price was expected to average $34.13 per barrel this year and $47.81 per barrel next year.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spot prices are expected to average $35.14 per barrel in 2020 and $43.88 per barrel in 2021, the EIA’s June STEO shows. These prices were forecasted to average $30.10 per barrel this year and $43.31 per barrel next year in the EIA’s previous STEO.
“The forecast of rising crude oil prices reflects expected declines in global oil inventories during the second half of 2020 and through 2021,” the EIA stated in its June STEO, which was released on Tuesday.
“EIA expects high inventory levels and spare crude oil production capacity will limit upward price pressures in the coming months, but as inventories decline into 2021, those upward price pressures will increase,” the EIA added.
The EIA now expects global oil inventories will begin declining in June, a month earlier than previously forecasted. The sooner than expected draws are the result of sharper declines in global oil production during June and higher global oil demand than previously expected, according to the EIA.
Global oil inventories at the end of May stood 1.4 billion barrels higher than they were at the end of 2019, the EIA estimates.
The EIA is the statistical and analytical agency within the U.S. Department of Energy. It collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Principal Contractor Exits $446MM Aberdeen Project
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Daewoo Wins $748MM FLNG Contract With Novatek
- Glenfarne Group Closes Magnolia LNG Deal
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Keppel Balks at Notice Alleging Contract Breaches, Cancellation
- North Sea Players Support Logistics Software Project
- Hoard of North Sea Oil Is Starting to Diminish
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers
- Occidental Petroleum Hit with Litigation
- Traders Ask Why US Inventory Math Does Not Add Up
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
- Eni Restructures With Two New Business Groups
- US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
- New Oilfields Discovered in Belarus
- Occidental Eyes Mideast Assets in Play to Slash Debt
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President