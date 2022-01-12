EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its Brent spot average price forecast for 2022, its January short term energy outlook (STEO) has revealed.
The organization now sees Brent spot prices averaging $74.95 per barrel this year, which marks a $4.90 increase on its previous 2022 projection of $70.05, which was made in the EIA’s December STEO.
Looking ahead to 2023 for the first time, the latest STEO forecasts that average Brent spot prices will drop to $67.50 per barrel next year. Brent spot prices averaged $70.89 per barrel in 2021, the EIA’s January STEO highlighted.
In its latest STEO, the EIA projects that global oil inventories will increase at a rate of 500,000 barrels per day in 2022 and 600,000 barrels per day in 2023. The EIA estimates that global liquid fuels inventories fell by an average of 1.4 million barrels per day in 2021. These were said to have grown by 2.1 million barrels per day in 2020.
The organization expects global liquid fuels consumption will grow by 3.6 million barrels per day in 2022 and by 1.8 million barrels per day in 2023. OPEC crude oil production is expected to rise by 2.5 million barrels per day to average 28.8 million barrels per day in 2022 and by a further 100,000 barrels per day in 2023 to average 28.9 million barrels per day.
U.S. crude oil production is expected to average 11.8 million barrels per day this year before rising to a new record of 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023. The U.S. was shown to have averaged 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021. Its current record of 12.3 million barrels per day was set in 2019.
The EIA notes that its latest STEO continues to reflect heightened levels of uncertainty as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
“Notably, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 raises questions about global energy consumption,” the EIA noted in its January STEO.
“In addition to macroeconomic uncertainties, uncertainty about winter weather and consumer energy demand also present a wide range of potential outcomes for energy consumption,” the EIA added.
“Supply uncertainty in the forecast stems from uncertainty about OPEC+ production decisions and the rate at which U.S. oil and natural gas producers will increase drilling,” the EIA continued.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent stood at $84.12 per barrel.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract
- Top Seven Energy Transition Trends To Keep An Eye On In 2022
- Global Oil And Gas Investments To Reach $628B In 2022
- CNOOC To Drill Nearly 360 New Wells This Year
- Equinor Takes $1.8B Impairment on Mariner
- Eni Gets Five New Exploration Licenses In Egypt
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022
- European Gas Fluctuates
- Aramco Moves into Russia's Backyard with New Deal
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast
- Kazakhstan Unrest Prompts Oil Export Concerns
- Tullow CEO Signals Oil Heady Days Are Over
- Top Headlines: USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again and More
- Ecuador Resumes Oil Exports from Amazon
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946