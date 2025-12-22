EIA Raises 2025 USA Energy Demand Forecast

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on December 9, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its U.S. total energy consumption forecast for 2025.

According to its December STEO, the EIA now sees U.S. total energy consumption coming in at 95.85 quadrillion British thermal units (qBtu) this year. In its previous STEO, which was released on November, the EIA projected that this figure would be 95.71 qBtu.

The EIA highlighted in its latest STEO that total energy consumption was 25.45 qBtu in the first quarter of this year, 22.45 qBtu in the second quarter, and 23.87 qBtu in the third quarter. The EIA projected in its December STEO that this figure will be 24.07 qBtu in the fourth quarter.

In its previous STEO, the EIA saw total energy consumption coming in at 23.96 qBtu in the fourth quarter of this year. That STEO showed that this demand was 25.45 qBtu in the first quarter, 22.45 qBtu in the second quarter, and 23.85 qBtu in the third quarter of 2025.

U.S. total energy consumption was 94.54 qBtu in 2024, the EIA’s latest STEO pointed out.

Liquid Fuels, NatGas

The EIA raised both its U.S. liquid fuels and U.S. natural gas consumption forecasts for this year in its latest STEO.

According to its December outlook, the EIA now sees liquid fuels demand averaging 20.59 million barrels per day and natural gas averaging 91.8 billion cubic feet per day in 2025. In its November STEO, the EIA projected that the former would average 20.49 million barrels per day and the latter would average 91.6 billion cubic feet per day this year.

The EIA’s latest STEO projected that liquid fuels consumption will average 20.52 million barrels per day and natural gas demand will average 94.3 billion cubic feet per day in the fourth quarter. Liquid fuels consumption was 20.31 million barrels per day in the first quarter, 20.51 million barrels per day in the second quarter, and 21.02 million barrels per day in the third quarter, the December STEO showed. Natural gas demand stood at 110.3 billion cubic feet per day in the first quarter, 78.2 billion cubic feet per day in the second quarter, and 84.7 billion cubic feet per day in the third quarter, the STEO highlighted.

The EIA’s previous STEO forecasted that liquid fuels consumption and natural gas consumption would average 20.35 million barrels per day and 93.8 billion cubic feet per day, respectively, in the fourth quarter of this year. That STEO showed that liquid fuels consumption was 20.31 million barrels per day in the first quarter, 20.51 million barrels per day in the second quarter, and 20.78 million barrels per day in the third quarter. It showed that natural gas demand was 110.3 billion cubic feet per day in the first quarter, 78.2 billion cubic feet per day in the second quarter, and 84.2 billion cubic feet per day in the third quarter.

Renewables

In its latest STEO, the EIA decreased its U.S. renewables consumption forecast for this year.

This STEO projected that renewables consumption will come in at 8.78 qBtu in 2025. The EIA’s previous STEO forecasted that this demand would be 8.80 qBtu this year.

The EIA’s December STEO projected that renewables consumption will come in at 2.17 qBtu in the fourth quarter. In its previous STEO, the EIA saw fourth quarter 2025 renewables demand at 2.18 qBtu.

The EIA highlighted in its latest STEO that renewables consumption was 2.16 qBtu in the first quarter, 2.28 qBtu in the second quarter, and 2.17 qBtu in the third quarter. In its November STEO, the EIA pointed out that this demand was 2.16 qBtu in the first quarter, 2.27 qBtu in the second quarter, and 2.19 qBtu in the third quarter.

The EIA noted in its STEOs that renewable energy includes minor components of non-marketed renewable energy that is neither bought nor sold, either directly or indirectly, as inputs to marketed energy. The EIA added in the STEOs that it does not estimate or project end-use consumption of non-marketed renewable energy.

In a note related to its total energy consumption figures, the EIA said in its STEOs that the conversion from physical units to Btu is calculated using a subset of conversion factors used in the calculations of gross energy consumption in EIA’s Monthly Energy Review (MER).

The EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment, the EIA states on its website.

