EIA Raises 2021 Oil Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has raised its Brent spot average and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spot average prices for 2021, according to its latest short-term energy outlook (STEO) report.
In its January STEO, the EIA sees 2021 Brent spot prices averaging $52.70 per barrel and 2021 WTI spot prices averaging $49.70 per barrel. The EIA revealed in its December STEO that it saw 2021 Brent spot prices averaging $48.53 per barrel and 2021 WTI spot prices averaging $45.78 per barrel. Oil prices are further expected to increase in 2022, according to the EIA’s January STEO, which projects a Brent spot average of $53.44 next year and a WTI spot average of $49.81.
The EIA estimates that global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels averaged 92.2 million barrels per day for all of 2020, which it said was down nine million barrels per day from 2019. The organization expects global liquid fuels consumption will grow by 5.6 million barrels per day in 2021 and by 3.3 million barrels per day in 2022.
The EIA also estimates that global liquid fuels inventories rose at a rate of 6.5 million barrels per day in the first half of 2020 before declining at a rate of 2.4 million barrels per day in the second half of 2020. It forecasts that global inventories will continue to fall, declining at a rate of 0.6 million barrels per day this year and 0.5 million barrels per day next year. U.S. crude oil production is estimated to have fallen from the 2019 record level of 12.2 million barrels per day to 11.3 million barrels per day in 2020. The EIA expects that annual average production will fall to 11.1 million barrels per day this year before rising to 11.5 million barrels per day in 2022.
The EIA noted that its January STEO remains subject to heightened levels of uncertainty because responses to Covid-19 continue to evolve.
“Reduced economic activity and changes to consumer behavior in response to the Covid-19 pandemic caused energy demand and supply to decline in 2020,” the EIA said in its latest STEO.
“The ongoing pandemic and the success of vaccination programs will continue to affect energy use in the future,” the EIA added.
The EIA is the statistical and analytical agency within the U.S. Department of Energy. It collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Paradigm Drilling Makes Strategic Deal with Oil Services Firm
- Uganda Pop Star Could Oversee Major Oil Projects
- Neptune Extends Drilling Rig Contract
- McDermott Completes Offshore India Project
- EC Approves Formation of Genvia
- Wall Street Is Bullish on Oil
- Terrorists Jeopardize Nearly $60B in SE Africa Gas Projects
- Texas Governments Collect $13.9B from Oil and Gas Industry
- CGG Completes NPD Study
- Key Wells to Watch in 2021
- McDermott Wins Offshore Middle East Contract
- Devon and WPX Merge
- Ghana Set for First SSA LNG to Power Project
- Ex-Equinor Safety Rep Appointed Var Energi CEO
- Paradigm Drilling Makes Strategic Deal with Oil Services Firm
- New Proposed Board Appointments for Premier Oil
- US Labels Houthis Terrorists After Tanker Attacks
- Ithaca Appoints Ex-Repsol Sinopec CFO
- Marathon Oil Appoints New SVP
- Petronas Takes Operatorship of E11 Gas Hub
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- US Extends 7 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050