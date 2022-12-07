EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent oil price forecasts for both 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on Tuesday.
The EIA now sees the Brent spot price averaging $101.48 per barrel this year and $92.36 per barrel next year, according to the STEO. In its previous STEO, which was released in November, the EIA saw the Brent spot price averaging $102.13 per barrel in 2022 and $95.33 per barrel in 2023.
In its latest STEO, the EIA highlighted that the spot price of Brent crude oil averaged $91 per barrel in November. This was slightly lower than in October, the EIA outlined, adding that daily spot prices reached almost $100 per barrel on November 7 before ending the month at $86 per barrel.
“The price declines were largely the result of market concerns about global economic growth, as well as Covid-related lockdowns in China that have reduced China’s oil demand,” the EIA stated in the December STEO.
“Brent crude oil spot prices are on pace to average $101 per barrel in 2022. Despite the recent drop in crude oil prices, we still expect that falling global inventories of oil in early 2023 will push Brent prices back above $90 per barrel by the beginning of the second quarter of 2023,” the EIA added.
“Although we expect some downward oil price pressure could emerge in the second half of 2023 based on our forecast of rising oil inventories, that pressure will likely be balanced by the ongoing possibility of supply disruptions or production growth that is slower than our forecast,” the EIA continued.
China’s weekly Covid-19 cases increased in the week commencing November 28 after seven consecutive weeks of declines, the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) show. There were 146,141 confirmed cases last week, according to WHO, which shows that the weekly Covid-19 case peak for China was seen in the week commencing May 23, at 576,367 cases.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil is trading at $79.47 per barrel. Brent closed at $86.88 per barrel on December 1.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Chevron to Take Control of Venezuelan Oil Facility
- Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
- Brazilian Mid-Caps To Increase Mature Asset Reserves By 1Bn
- OPEC+ Facing Market Uncertainty After Prolonging Production Cut
- UK Needs Clear Roadmap To Hit 2050 Climate Targets
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
- Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
- Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
- OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
- Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
- USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
- New Series The Rig Gets Release Date
- Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
- Norway, Germany Propose NATO Subsea Asset Surveillance Center
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again