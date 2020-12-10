EIA Increases Brent and WTI Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has raised its Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil price forecasts for both 2020 and 2021.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has raised its Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price forecasts for both 2020 and 2021, its latest short-term energy outlook (STEO) has revealed.

The organization now sees Brent spot prices averaging $41.43 per barrel this year and $48.53 per barrel in 2021. WTI spot prices are expected to average $38.96 per barrel in 2020 and $45.78 per barrel in 2021. In its previous STEO, which was released in November, the EIA projected that Brent spot prices would average $40.61 per barrel in 2020 and $46.59 per barrel in 2021. WTI spot prices were forecasted to average $38.24 per barrel this year and $44.24 per barrel next year.

“The forecast for higher crude oil prices next year reflects EIA’s expectation that while inventories will remain high, they will decline with rising global oil demand and restrained OPEC+ oil production,” the EIA stated in its latest STEO.

“EIA forecasts Brent prices will average $47 per barrel in the first quarter of 2021 and rise to an average of $50 per barrel by the fourth quarter. The first quarter 2021 average is $5 per barrel more than forecast in last month’s STEO, and the fourth quarter average is $1 per barrel more,” the EIA added.

“The higher expected first quarter prices reflect steeper expected global oil inventory draws as a result of the December 3 OPEC+ decision to limit its previously planned production increases in January 2021. EIA expects high global oil inventory levels and surplus crude oil production capacity will limit upward pressure on oil prices through much of 2021,” the EIA went on to state.

The EIA noted that its December STEO remains subject to heightened levels of uncertainty because responses to Covid-19 continue to evolve. The organization’s latest STEO assumes U.S. gross domestic product will grow by 3.1 percent annually in 2021.

