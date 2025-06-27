EIA Fuel Update Shows Increasing USA Gasoline Price

In its latest gasoline fuel update, the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed an increasing price trend for U.S. regular gasoline.

In its latest gasoline fuel update, which was released this week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed an increasing price trend for U.S. regular gasoline.

The update highlighted that the U.S. regular gasoline price averaged $3.108 per gallon on June 9, $3.139 per gallon on June 16, and $3.213 per gallon on June 23. The June 23 price was $0.225 less than the year ago price, the update outlined.

Of the five Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) regions highlighted in the EIA’s latest fuel update, the West Coast was shown to have the highest regular gasoline price as of June 23, at $4.162 per gallon. The Gulf Coast was shown in the update to have the lowest regular gasoline price as of June 23, at $2.844 per gallon.

A glossary section of the EIA site notes that the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia are divided into five districts, with PADD 1 further split into three subdistricts. PADDs 6 and 7 encompass U.S. territories, the site adds.

Current Price

According to the AAA Fuel Prices website, the average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. is $3.207 per gallon, as of June 27. Yesterday’s average was $3.220 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.217 per gallon, the month ago average was $3.174 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.503 per gallon, the site showed.

The highest recorded average price for regular gasoline was seen on June 14, 2022, at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA Fuel Prices site outlined.

GasBuddy’s live ticking average for regular gasoline in the U.S. was $3.199 per gallon as of 7.25am EST on June 27. The figure was 0.9 cents lower than yesterday’s average, 1.7 cents lower than last week’s average, 5.2 cents higher than last month’s average, and 31.0 cents lower than last year’s average, GasBuddy’s website highlighted.

Gasoline Price Projection

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on June 10, the EIA projected that the regular gasoline retail price in the U.S. will average $3.09 per gallon in 2025 and $3.08 per gallon in 2026.

The EIA forecast in that STEO that the regular gasoline retail price in the U.S. will average $3.16 per gallon in the second quarter of 2025, $3.14 per gallon in the third quarter, $2.97 per gallon in the fourth quarter, $2.95 per gallon in the first quarter of 2026, $3.17 per gallon in the second quarter, $3.21 per gallon in the third quarter, and $3.01 per gallon in the fourth quarter.

That STEO highlighted that the regular gasoline retail price in the U.S. averaged $3.10 per gallon in the first quarter of 2025 and $3.31 per gallon overall in 2024.

In its previous STEO, which was released in May, the EIA projected that the regular gasoline retail price in the U.S. would come in at $3.09 per gallon in 2025 and $3.07 per gallon in 2026.

What Do You Pay For in a Gallon of Gasoline?

The EIA’s latest fuel update, which pegged the retail price of regular gasoline at $3.17 per gallon in April 2025, showed that 49 percent of that total went towards crude oil costs, 19 percent went towards distribution and marketing costs, 16 percent went towards taxes, and 16 percent went towards refining costs.

A previous EIA fuel update released in June 2024, which pinned the retail price of regular gasoline at $3.61 per gallon in April that year, showed that 55 percent of that total went towards crude oil costs, 19 percent went towards refining costs, 14 percent went towards taxes, and 12 percent went towards distribution and marketing costs.

