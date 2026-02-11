EIA Fuel Update Shows Increasing Price Trend for USA Gasoline

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest gasoline fuel update showed an increasing trend for the U.S. regular gasoline price.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest gasoline fuel update, which was released on February 10, showed an increasing trend for the U.S. regular gasoline price.

According to the update, the U.S. regular gasoline price averaged $2.853 per gallon on January 26, $2.867 per gallon on February 2, and $2.902 per gallon on February 9. Although the February 9 price was up $0.035 from the week ago price, it was down $0.226 from the year ago price, the update outlined.

Of the five Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) regions highlighted in the EIA’s latest fuel update, the West Coast was shown to have the highest U.S. regular gasoline price as of February 9, at $3.938 per gallon. The Gulf Coast was shown in the update to have the lowest U.S. regular gasoline price as of February 9, at $2.476 per gallon.

A glossary section of the EIA site notes that the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia are divided into five districts, with PADD 1 further split into three subdistricts. PADDs 6 and 7 encompass U.S. territories, the site adds.

In a blog posted on its website on February 9, GasBuddy noted that, according to its data, the U.S. average price of gasoline “has risen 1.2 cents over the last week and stands at $2.84 per gallon”.

“The national average is up 5.4 cents from a month ago and is 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago,” it added.

In that blog, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, “the national average price of gasoline only edged slightly higher last week, but nine of the ten largest weekly price movements were increases, led by West Coast states as California begins the transition to summer gasoline”.

“Most states saw relatively minor fluctuations, but we’re now starting to see seasonal trends take hold on the West Coast, with those pressures expected to gradually push eastward in the weeks ahead,” he added.

“Even though oil prices slipped slightly last week amid reduced geopolitical risk, strengthening seasonal factors are likely to intensify, potentially driving the national average back above the $3 per gallon mark, where prices could remain for at least part of the spring,” he continued.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on February 10, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected that the U.S. regular gasoline retail price will average $2.91 per gallon in 2026 and $2.93 per gallon in 2027.

A quarterly breakdown included in that STEO projected that the U.S. regular gasoline retail price will come in at $2.88 per gallon in the first quarter of this year, $3.04 per gallon in the second quarter, $2.97 per gallon in the third quarter, $2.76 per gallon in the fourth quarter, $2.79 per gallon in the first quarter of 2027, $3.05 per gallon in the second quarter, $3.04 per gallon in the third quarter, and $2.82 per gallon in the fourth quarter of next year.

“Consumption of motor gasoline is the only one of the three primary transportation fuels that we expect will decline over the next two years,” the EIA said in its February STEO.

“Fuel efficiency gains in the vehicle fleet have generally outpaced growth in driving since 2019, allowing drivers to travel more miles using less gasoline. We forecast U.S. motor gasoline consumption to decline about one percent in 2026 as fuel efficiency gains surpass increased driving activity, measured by vehicle miles traveled,” it added.

“We forecast gasoline consumption to further decrease in 2027, although we expect a slowing pace of decline because of more growth in driving activity as employment growth improves. Compared with 2019, we forecast about five percent less U.S. motor gasoline consumption in 2026 and 2027, despite more miles driven in both years than in 2019,” it continued.

