EIA Expects USA NatGas, Petroleum, Renewables Demand to Rise in 2025

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects U.S. natural gas, petroleum, and renewables consumption to rise in 2025, according to figures sent to Rigzone by the EIA this week.

The figures forecast that, this year, U.S. natural gas consumption will hit 34.2 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), U.S. petroleum demand will come in at 35.0 quadrillion Btu, and U.S. renewables consumption will come in at 9.2 quadrillion Btu.

In 2024, U.S. natural gas consumption was 34.1 quadrillion Btu, U.S. petroleum consumption was 34.7 quadrillion Btu, and U.S. renewables consumption was 8.6 quadrillion Btu, the figures revealed.

Total U.S. energy consumption will come in at 95.5 quadrillion Btu this year, according to the EIA figures, which highlighted that total U.S. energy demand came in at 94.0 quadrillion Btu in 2024.

In 2026, total U.S. energy consumption will remain at 95.5 quadrillion Btu, the figures projected. U.S. natural gas demand will drop to 34.0 quadrillion Btu in 2026, according to the EIA figures, which outlined that U.S. petroleum demand will stay at 35.0 quadrillion Btu and U.S. renewables consumption will rise to 9.6 quadrillion Btu next year.

The figures sent to Rigzone by the EIA spanned from 2010 to 2026. During this time, the largest U.S. natural gas demand figure is seen in 2025, the data showed. The largest U.S. petroleum consumption figure was seen in 2018, at 36.9 quadrillion Btu, and the largest U.S. renewables consumption figure will be seen in 2026, the figures outlined. The largest total U.S. energy demand figure was seen in 2010, at 97.6 quadrillion Btu, the EIA data showed.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on February 11, the EIA projected that total U.S. energy consumption will come in at 95.51 quadrillion Btu in 2025 and 95.46 quadrillion Btu in 2026.

This STEO forecast that total U.S. energy consumption will hit 25.04 quadrillion Btu in the first quarter of 2025, 22.21 quadrillion Btu in the second quarter, 24.10 quadrillion Btu in the third quarter, 24.17 quadrillion Btu in the fourth quarter, 24.69 quadrillion Btu in the first quarter of 2026, 22.32 quadrillion Btu in the second quarter, 24.24 quadrillion Btu in the third quarter, and 24.20 quadrillion Btu in the fourth quarter.

Under a “natural gas consumption” subhead in the EIA’s latest STEO, the EIA said it expects “U.S. natural gas consumption through the end of the winter heating season (February and March) to decrease from January highs but to be more than the five-year average”.

“The weather outlook for February, with varying degrees of above-normal and below-normal temperatures across the United States, brings uncertainty to our natural gas consumption forecast,” the EIA added.

Under a “U.S. petroleum product consumption” subhead in its latest STEO, the EIA said it forecasts “there will be more consumption of distillate fuel oil and jet fuel in the United States in 2025 and 2026 than in 2024”.

“However, we expect U.S. motorists will consume about the same amount of gasoline in 2025 compared with last year and will consume slightly less in 2026,” it added.

“These forecasts are driven by assumptions of increased manufacturing and trucking activity for distillate fuel oil, increased air travel for jet fuel, and a more fuel-efficient vehicle fleet for motor gasoline,” the EIA went on to state.

In its previous STEO, which was released in January, the EIA projected that total U.S. energy consumption would come in at 95.12 quadrillion Btu in 2025 and 95.36 quadrillion Btu in 2026.

That STEO forecast that total U.S. energy consumption would hit 24.68 quadrillion Btu in the first quarter of this year, 22.18 quadrillion Btu in the second quarter, 24.06 quadrillion Btu in the third quarter, 24.21 quadrillion Btu in the fourth quarter, 24.71 quadrillion Btu in the first quarter of next year, 22.26 quadrillion Btu in the second quarter, 24.16 quadrillion Btu in the third quarter, and 24.23 quadrillion Btu in the fourth quarter.

