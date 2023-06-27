EI Releases Statistical Review of World Energy

EI noted that five key themes emerge from the data.

The Energy Institute (EI) has released its first, and the overall 72nd, annual edition of the Statistical Review of World Energy.

In a statement accompanying the report, EI noted that five key themes emerge from the data. One is that, post-Covid, transport fuel demand patterns continued to return, “but with major variations across geographies and fuel types”, EI outlined in the statement.

“China was a major outlier, in particular in terms of jet fuel remaining significantly below its pre-Covid level, due to its ‘zero Covid policy’,” the organization stated.

EI highlighted in the statement that another key theme is that the Ukraine conflict and curtailment of Russian supplies to Europe precipitated record international gas prices in Europe and Asia, “and unprecedented shifts in global oil and gas trade flows”.

The continued strong pace of deployment of renewables in the power sector was another theme, EI revealed, “driven by solar and wind”.

“2022 saw the largest ever increase in wind and solar new build capacity. Together they reached a record 12 percent share of power generation, with solar up 25 percent and wind up 13.5 percent,” EI stated.

“Renewables (excluding hydro) met 84 percent of net electricity demand growth in 2022,” the organization added.

EI outlined that another theme was that global primary energy consumption grew by around one percent in 2022, “taking it to nearly three percent above the 2019 pre-Covid level”.

“Within this, gas fell by three percent and renewables (excluding hydro) increased by 13 percent,” EI stated.

“The dominance of fossil fuels was largely unchanged at almost 82 percent of total consumption,” EI added.

Additionally, EI noted that global energy-related emissions continued to grow, “up 0.8 percent, despite strong growth in renewables”.

Oil, Gas

In the statement, EI highlighted that oil consumption continued to increase, “rising by 2.9 million barrels per day to 97.3 million barrels per day, a smaller increase than was seen between 2020 and 2021”. Consumption remained 0.7 percent below 2019 levels, however, EI pointed out.

Global oil production increased by 3.8 million barrels per day in 2022, EI noted in the statement, adding that OPEC+ accounted for more than 60 percent of the increase.

“Among all countries, Saudi Arabia (1,182,000 barrels per day) and the U.S. (1,091,000 barrels per day), saw the largest increases,” EI stated.

“Nigeria reported the largest decline in production (184,000 barrels per day) with production in Libya declining by 181,000 barrels per day,” the organization added.

In its statement, EI revealed that global natural gas demand declined by three percent in 2022, “dropping just below the 4 Tcm mark achieved for the first time in 2021”.

“Its share in primary energy in 2022 decreased slightly to 24 percent (from 25 percent in 2021),” EI stated.

Global gas production remained relatively constant compared to 2021, EI said in the statement. LNG supply was said to have grown five percent to 542 Bcm in 2022, “similar to 2021”.

“LNG supply increases came mostly from North America (10 Bcm) and APAC (8 Bcm). All other regions made a positive contribution to LNG supply growth in 2022 (8 Bcm),” EI noted.

High-Level View

In its statement, EI President Juliet Davenport said, “the EI Statistical Review provides a high-level view of how our energy systems are adapting to escalating geopolitical and environmental crises”.

“2022 saw some of the worst ever impacts of climate change - the devastating floods affecting millions in Pakistan, the record heat events across Europe and North America - yet we have to look hard for positive news on the energy transition in this new data,” Davenport added.

“Despite further strong growth in wind and solar in the power sector, overall global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions increased again. We are still heading in the opposite direction to that required by the Paris Agreement,” the EI President continued.

EI Chief Executive Nick Wayth said, “as the world emerged from the pandemic and its impact on demand, 2022 witnessed energy markets again in crisis, with the Ukraine conflict upending assumptions about supply around the world”.

“That in turn precipitated a price crisis and profound cost-of-living pressures across many economies,” he added.

“The EI Statistical Review shows how the world’s energy markets struggled to respond to the crisis, how the trade and flow of energy contorted, and how vulnerable our economies are to supply and price shocks,” he went on to state.

Simon Virley CB FEI, the Vice Chair and Head of Energy and Natural Resources at KPMG in the UK, which partnered EI for the latest statistical review, said, “the EI Statistical Review is essential reading for policymakers around the world trying to balance the energy trilemma”.

“All aspects of the trilemma were put under severe strain in 2022. Despite record growth in renewables, the share of world energy still coming from fossil fuels remains stubbornly stuck at 82 percent, which should act as a clarion call for governments to inject more urgency into the energy transition,” he added.

BP

Back in February this year, BP and EI announced in a joint statement that the new “custodian” of the Statistical Review of World Energy would be EI.

The joint statement described the Statistical Review as “the most comprehensive, objective and timely collection and analysis of global energy production, consumption, and emission data”. The review had been published by BP since 1952.

When Rigzone asked BP and EI in February if the new version of the review would be different from BP’s in any way, a BP spokesperson said, “the Stats Review will definitely continue to be published in a similar form as now (including not behind a paywall); the responsibility for producing the Stats Review is going to be taken over by the Energy Institute but BP will stay closely involved in the near term to ensure continuity”.

Also responding to the question, an EI spokesperson told Rigzone at the time, “the Statistical Review has a rich legacy thanks to BP, and therefore continuity is really important as the EI takes it forward from this year”.

“Over time what matters is that the data sets we publish keep pace with the changing energy system, that’s what BP has ensured over the past seventy years, and we’ll be doing that too,” the EI spokesperson added.

In November 2022, amid reports that BP was thinking about stopping the publication of its statistical review of world energy, Rigzone asked the company to confirm if it was going to stop publishing the annual report.

“We’re looking at options for publishing the annual statistical review of world energy, but as yet we’ve taken no decision,” a BP spokesperson told Rigzone at the time.

“We know the review is a valuable source of objective and comprehensive data and ensuring this continues is an important consideration,” the spokesperson added.

“However, the world of energy is changing fast and becoming ever more complex, and our energy and economics team are focused on understanding different elements of the energy transition and their implications for BP,” the spokesperson continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com