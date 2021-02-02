EI Chief Exec Moves to BP
Energy Institute (EI) Chief Executive Louise Kingham has announced that she will be leaving the organization in April to take up a new position with BP (NYSE: BP).
Kingham, who has spent more than two decades as chief executive of the EI and its precursor bodies, will work within the senior leadership team at BP to help support the move to a low carbon energy system.
The EI revealed that the search process for a new chief executive has already commenced. The new appointment will work with the board of trustees and senior leadership team to develop the organization’s work with, and for, its members, partners and customers, according to EI President Steve Holliday .
“This is an incredibly exciting time for the energy industry,” Kingham said in an organization statement.
“I have enjoyed my time at the EI immensely and will miss the family that exists within the staff team, volunteer base and wider membership. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to be your CEO,” Kingham added.
“Now, new challenges beckon for me and the time has come for someone else to take the helm,” Kingham went on to say.
Commenting on the leadership development, Holliday said, “It’s never easy replacing a CEO and particularly in this case”.
“What Louise has achieved has been extraordinary - from uniting the organization’s precursor bodies, diversifying and internationalizing its membership, and taking a determined lead on defining issues such as the energy transition and women’s representation in the boardroom”, Holliday added.
“She is respected for this work across the industry and will be missed by all at the EI. That said, she will hand to her successor an EI in tremendously good shape as the foremost professional body for the world of energy,” Holliday continued.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
