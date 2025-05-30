Egypt Considers Securing Another LNG Vessel as Import Needs Jump

Egypt was exporting gas just a year ago but is now rushing to lock in supplies to cover domestic demand.

Egypt is considering adding yet another LNG import vessel, according to people familiar with the plan, as the nation that was exporting gas just a year ago is now rushing to lock in supplies to cover domestic demand.

A new vessel would add to the Energos Power ship that arrived in the North African country’s Alexandria port earlier this week and the Hoegh Galleon operating in Ain Sokhna. Two others - Energos Eskimo arriving this summer and another from Turkish company Botas - have also been tied up.

Egypt’s oil ministry didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on the additional vessel.

The country has moved to rapidly lease import terminals, known as floating storage and regasification units, over the past 12 months as overseas purchases surged amid declining local gas output and rising demand. It is in talks with companies including Saudi Aramco, Trafigura Group and Vitol Group for LNG supplies until 2028, putting it on course to be a long-term importer and helping tighten global gas markets.

Egypt is also expected to replace the Hoegh Galleon vessel with the Hoegh Gandria in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The FSRUs that have been secured are expected to be installed at or near the existing LNG import facility in Ain Sokhna. Work is also underway for import infrastructure near Alexandria on the Mediterranean Sea, according to the people, who asked not be identified discussing ongoing talks.

Exact timing and locations of the leased FSRUs could be subject to change, as well as details on where a new import vessel could be added, the people said.