Egypt Asks LNG Shipments Be Delayed

Egypt is asking its liquefied natural gas suppliers to delay shipments scheduled for the rest of the year on weaker-than-expected demand.

State-owned importer Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. has asked suppliers to defer at least 20 shipments slated for delivery through December, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes will be rescheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.

Egypt’s energy ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

The request comes as Egypt, which only became a net importer of the fuel in 2024 and more than doubled the amount of LNG it bought this year, struggles to assess its demand. The nation purchased a large volume of shipments earlier in 2025, with some of the deals having an element of flexibility.

Weaker imports into Egypt will help to free up supply for buyers in Europe, who have been forced to procure more LNG to replace Russian pipeline gas. This could help push down prices of the fuel.