Edison Chouest Offshore Tagged For Empire Wind SOV Charter
Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, has awarded a long-term service operations vessel charter agreement to U.S. marine transportation provider Edison Chouest Offshore.
The plug-in hybrid service operations vessel (SOV) will be the first in the U.S. offshore wind sector capable of sailing partly on battery power.
The vessel will accommodate up to 60 wind turbine technicians and will be utilized for the safe and efficient operations and maintenance of the Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farms. The charter agreement has a fixed period of 10 years, with the start in the mid-2020s.
The U.S.-flagged vessel will be Jones Act compliant and have its home port at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in New York. The SOV will be constructed with components from Edison Chouest’s extensive supplier base across 34 U.S. states.
The supplier estimates that this will generate over 250 high-skilled U.S. jobs during vessel construction. Edison Chouest is also dedicating considerable effort and resources to recruiting and training vessel crew from the New York region. Edison will operate the vessel from their New York office.
The plug-in hybrid vessel will be the first in the U.S. capable of sailing on battery power for portions of the route. The SOV will sail into port on battery power, recharge the battery using shore power and sail out of New York Harbor. The hybrid vessel is certified to ‘tier 4 emissions standards’, reaching the highest standard for marine applications.
“Equinor and BP’s agreement with Edison Chouest will generate ripple effects throughout the supply chain, creating jobs in numerous states across the country. With the first of its kind, plug-in hybrid service operations vessel, Empire Wind will reduce potential emissions from our operations in the New York City area,” said Teddy Muhlfelder, Vice president, Empire Wind and Beacon Wind, Equinor. “This is another critical step forward in the development of the offshore wind industry while helping achieve critical state and federal climate goals.”
“We selected Edison Chouest in part for its extensive experience and expertise as a shipbuilder and we look forward to a collaboration beginning with construction and continuing through operations for the next decade or more. This is an important step in our efforts to develop a domestic supply chain in the US for offshore wind,” said Mette H. Ottøy, Chief procurement officer at Equinor.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
- Germany to Stop Russian Oil Imports
- No Offshore Oil Auctions Devastating To Americans, NOIA Says
- Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q
- Market Searching for Coherent Direction
- The US Cannot Make Enough Fuel
- Aramco Sets New Quarterly Earnings Record
- Peterhead Carbon Solution To Provide $1.5Bn To UK Economy
- Chevron, Pertamina Partner On Lower Carbon Opportunities
- NSTA Announces Corporate Plan For 2022-2027
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time
- OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm
- Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions
- Sabic Sees Profit Hit by Costs
- USA Gasoline Price Hits New Record
- LNG Supply Crisis To Hit Hard This Winter
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge