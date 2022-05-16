Edison Chouest Offshore Tagged For Empire Wind SOV Charter

Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, has awarded a long-term service operations vessel charter agreement to U.S. marine transportation provider Edison Chouest Offshore.

The plug-in hybrid service operations vessel (SOV) will be the first in the U.S. offshore wind sector capable of sailing partly on battery power.

The vessel will accommodate up to 60 wind turbine technicians and will be utilized for the safe and efficient operations and maintenance of the Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farms. The charter agreement has a fixed period of 10 years, with the start in the mid-2020s.

The U.S.-flagged vessel will be Jones Act compliant and have its home port at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in New York. The SOV will be constructed with components from Edison Chouest’s extensive supplier base across 34 U.S. states.

The supplier estimates that this will generate over 250 high-skilled U.S. jobs during vessel construction. Edison Chouest is also dedicating considerable effort and resources to recruiting and training vessel crew from the New York region. Edison will operate the vessel from their New York office.

The plug-in hybrid vessel will be the first in the U.S. capable of sailing on battery power for portions of the route. The SOV will sail into port on battery power, recharge the battery using shore power and sail out of New York Harbor. The hybrid vessel is certified to ‘tier 4 emissions standards’, reaching the highest standard for marine applications.

“Equinor and BP’s agreement with Edison Chouest will generate ripple effects throughout the supply chain, creating jobs in numerous states across the country. With the first of its kind, plug-in hybrid service operations vessel, Empire Wind will reduce potential emissions from our operations in the New York City area,” said Teddy Muhlfelder, Vice president, Empire Wind and Beacon Wind, Equinor. “This is another critical step forward in the development of the offshore wind industry while helping achieve critical state and federal climate goals.”

“We selected Edison Chouest in part for its extensive experience and expertise as a shipbuilder and we look forward to a collaboration beginning with construction and continuing through operations for the next decade or more. This is an important step in our efforts to develop a domestic supply chain in the US for offshore wind,” said Mette H. Ottøy, Chief procurement officer at Equinor.

