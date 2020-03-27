Edgewater Midstream Welcomes New CFO
Houston-based Edgewater Midstream LLC has named David Anders as its new chief financial officer. He comes to Edgewater after a 17-year tenure in Bank of America’s Energy Investment Banking Group, where he focused on the midstream sector.
Anders most recently served as managing director in Bank of America’s Natural Resources Group. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.
“We are excited to have David join Edgewater,” said Edgewater CEO Stephen Smith. “He adds depth to our bench strength, bringing with him considerable M&A and capital markets experience in the midstream space. His strategic insight and broad range of financial capabilities will be tremendous assets and complement our experienced management team as we seek M&A and greenfield opportunities that benefit all parties at the table.”
Edgewater is led by its three founders: CEO Stephen Smith, Chief Commercial Officer Brian Thomason and Chief Operating Officer Mike Truby. The management team now has about 90 years of energy industry and energy finance experience, including senior leadership roles at companies that include Genesis Energy LP, Motiva Enterprises LLC, ConocoPhillips and NuStar Energy LP.
Established in late 2019, Edgewater will focus on the acquisition or organic development, development and operation of pipeline, bulk liquids storage and terminal solutions in major North American petroleum demand hubs. The company is backed by an initial $400 million capital commitment from EnCap Flatrock Midstream.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
