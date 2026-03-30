EDF to Supply Nuclear Power to TotalEnergies Downstream Sites in France

TotalEnergies SE and fellow French company EDF Group have signed a 12-year deal under which the utility will deliver nuclear electricity to TotalEnergies's domestic refining and chemical sites.

"EDF will allocate to TotalEnergies a share of the output of its operating nuclear fleet. This allocation will enable TotalEnergies to cover around 60 percent of the electricity needs of its refining and chemicals sites in France, estimated at 400 MW [megawatts]", a joint statement said.

"This contract will allow TotalEnergies to benefit from the competitiveness of nuclear power generation, while enabling EDF to share the risks and costs associated with the variability of this production".

The supply "will enable our electricity-intensive industrial sites in France to secure, over the long term, a significant share of their electricity supply with competitive low-carbon power", said TotalEnergies chair and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

TotalEnergies aims to run 100 percent of its refining and chemicals operations in Europe and the United States on "low-carbon electricity". It targets to cut Scope 2 emissions from its refining and chemicals segment by over 2 MtCO2e a year compared to 2015.

"In this respect, up to 5.2 TWh/year will be supplied to the Refining & Chemicals industrial assets in Europe", TotalEnergies said in its "Sustainability and Climate - 2026 Progress Report" published Thursday. "This electricity will come partly from the European renewables portfolio, of which 1.8 TWh/year is in operation and 3.4 TWh/year is under development, as well as from the Company's portfolio of guarantees of origin.

"In the United States, around 1.2 TWh/year will be supplied to the Refining & Chemicals assets from the renewables portfolio in Texas. The Danish and Myrtle assets, which are already in service, will supply around 1 TWh/year.

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"The supplement will be provided from the company's portfolio of renewable projects in the United States starting in 2026".

TotalEnergies also produces power as a business. At yearend 2025, TotalEnergies had a gross installed generation capacity of 34 gigawatts (GW) from renewable sources, toward a goal of 80 GW by 2030.

"The company plans to increase its annual electricity production to 100-120 TWh (mainly from renewable sources) by 2030 by allocating a significant investment effort to low-carbon energies, mainly in the Integrated Power segment of $3-4 billion per year for the period 2026-2030, including approximately $1 billion per year on average over five years in shares as part of the transaction with EPH", the report said.

"In 2025, the generated cash flow of this segment was $2.6 billion and is expected to exceed $3 billion in 2026, the Integrated Power segment becoming net cash flow positive from 2027.

"Additionally, TotalEnergies also invests in a targeted manner in low-carbon molecules (biofuels, SAF and biogas, as well as hydrogen and its derivatives: e-fuels) as part of an 'equity light' business model with partners".

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