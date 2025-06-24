EDF, ESB Secure Rights for Massive Floating Wind Farm in Celtic Sea

The project has the potential to generate up to 1.5 GW.

EDF Renewables Ltd. and joint venture (JV) partner ESB Energy Ltd. have secured the rights to develop the Gwynt Glas Floating Offshore Wind Farm in the Celtic Sea through The Crown Estate’s Leasing Round 5.

The JV said in a media release that the project has the potential to generate up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) while bringing significant benefits to communities across South Wales and South West England.

Following over three years of stakeholder engagement, the Gwynt Glas project was chosen through a competitive seabed tender process. As part of this process, Gwynt Glas presented proposals for developing the wind farm, alongside plans to maximize socio-economic and social value opportunities, the JV said.

Matthieu Hue, CEO of EDF Renewables UK, said, “We look forward to further developing the Gwynt Glas offshore wind farm, helping the UK maintain a market-leading position in floating wind and recognizing the important role that floating wind can play in the UK’s ambition towards reaching net zero”.

“The Celtic Sea is of strategic importance to ESB given its location adjacent to Ireland and the opportunities to develop a floating offshore project in what we believe to be an ideal area bode well for our ambitions to develop a portfolio of floating offshore wind projects in Ireland and UK to contribute to the net zero plans for both countries as well as those of ESB”, Jim Dollard, Executive Director at ESB, added.

Gwynt Glas allows EDF Renewables to leverage its experience from building France’s first floating offshore wind farm.

Development and consent activities will follow UK guidelines, including stakeholder consultation. The process is expected to take three to five years, with operation possibly starting in the early 2030s, the JV said.

