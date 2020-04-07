Ed Miliband Becomes Shadow Energy Sec

Keir Starmer, the newly appointed leader of the UK Labour Party, has appointed Ed Miliband as the Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary.

“I am looking forward to serving in Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet as shadow business and energy secretary alongside such a talented team,” Miliband said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

“We must all focus on playing our part in the country’s response to coronavirus, working with government to help the many businesses and workers who have been so badly hit and need their voice heard,” he added.

“As Keir has said, we cannot go back to business as usual after this crisis. We will need to reshape our economy, addressing the insecurity many millions of workers face. We must also return to climate change as the unavoidable long-term issue of our time, including with a recovery based on providing economic justice through a Green New Deal,” Miliband continued.

Miliband served as the leader of the Labour party from September 2010 to March 2015. He has also previously worked as the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change. Starmer was elected as the Labour party leader earlier this month after winning 56.2 percent of the vote.

The UK Conservative party currently holds a majority in the House of Commons, with 365 seats. Alok Sharma is the party’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, having been appointed in February this year.

The Secretary of State has overall responsibility for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which brings together responsibilities for business, industrial strategy, science, innovation and energy.

A full list of Starmer’s recently appointed shadow cabinet can be seen below:

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party

Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

David Lammy, Shadow Justice Secretary

John Healey, Shadow Defence Secretary

Ed Miliband, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary

Emily Thornberry, Shadow International Trade Secretary

Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary

Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary

Jo Stevens, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Bridget Philipson, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Luke Pollard, Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary

Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary

Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Housing Secretary

Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport Secretary

Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary

Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim)

Ian Murray, Shadow Scotland Secretary

Nia Griffith, Shadow Wales Secretary

Marsha de Cordova, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary

Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary

Rosena Allin-Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health

Cat Smith, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement

Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General

Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House

Nick Brown, Opposition Chief Whip

Baroness Smith, Shadow Leader of the Lords

Lord McAvoy, Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip

