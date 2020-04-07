Ed Miliband Becomes Shadow Energy Sec
Keir Starmer, the newly appointed leader of the UK Labour Party, has appointed Ed Miliband as the Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary.
“I am looking forward to serving in Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet as shadow business and energy secretary alongside such a talented team,” Miliband said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.
“We must all focus on playing our part in the country’s response to coronavirus, working with government to help the many businesses and workers who have been so badly hit and need their voice heard,” he added.
“As Keir has said, we cannot go back to business as usual after this crisis. We will need to reshape our economy, addressing the insecurity many millions of workers face. We must also return to climate change as the unavoidable long-term issue of our time, including with a recovery based on providing economic justice through a Green New Deal,” Miliband continued.
Miliband served as the leader of the Labour party from September 2010 to March 2015. He has also previously worked as the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change. Starmer was elected as the Labour party leader earlier this month after winning 56.2 percent of the vote.
The UK Conservative party currently holds a majority in the House of Commons, with 365 seats. Alok Sharma is the party’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, having been appointed in February this year.
The Secretary of State has overall responsibility for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which brings together responsibilities for business, industrial strategy, science, innovation and energy.
A full list of Starmer’s recently appointed shadow cabinet can be seen below:
- Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party
- Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary
- Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary
- Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- David Lammy, Shadow Justice Secretary
- John Healey, Shadow Defence Secretary
- Ed Miliband, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary
- Emily Thornberry, Shadow International Trade Secretary
- Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary
- Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary
- Jo Stevens, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Bridget Philipson, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
- Luke Pollard, Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary
- Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary
- Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Housing Secretary
- Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport Secretary
- Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary
- Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim)
- Ian Murray, Shadow Scotland Secretary
- Nia Griffith, Shadow Wales Secretary
- Marsha de Cordova, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary
- Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary
- Rosena Allin-Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health
- Cat Smith, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement
- Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General
- Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House
- Nick Brown, Opposition Chief Whip
- Baroness Smith, Shadow Leader of the Lords
- Lord McAvoy, Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip
