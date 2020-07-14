Ecopetrol Awards Five-year Offshore Contract

Ecopetrol has contracted Doris Inc. as its consulting engineering company for offshore oil and gas development.

Ecopetrol S.A. has contracted Doris Inc. as its consulting engineering company for offshore oil and gas development, Doris reported Monday.

Under the five-year contract, Doris will provide Ecopetrol a variety of consulting engineering services, the contract recipient noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Doris explained the services will include studies, engineering and support as Ecopetrol executes offshore oil and gas development activities.

Doris did not provide additional details about the contract.

Ecopetrol’s offshore operations include exploration activities in Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to the Colombian firm’s 2020 annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

