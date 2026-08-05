ECOnnect Energy to Deliver Shell-Backed LNG Project in Bahamas

The regasification terminal will enable LNG export to New Providence by yearend.

ECOnnect Energy AS said Wednesday it had won a contract to deliver a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal for a Shell PLC joint venture in the Bahamas.

"Once operational from the end of 2026, the terminal will enable LNG imports to New Providence", the Norwegian contractor said in an online statement.

"For the Bahamas, energy costs have long been closely tied to global oil prices, with electricity generation relying heavily on imported diesel and fuel oil. This has resulted in high and volatile power prices for households and businesses", ECOnnect Energy said.

The project will deploy ECOnnect Energy's IQuay™ C-Class platform. Unlike conventional LNG import terminals, which require fixed jetties and other coastal infrastructure, the platform directly connects LNG carriers to onshore storage, according to ECOnnect Energy.

"This approach significantly reduces marine construction work, limits disturbance to coastal environments and enables faster deployment of critical energy infrastructure in sensitive island settings", it said.

"The system is designed as a complete floating terminal that can be deployed with a minimal on-site footprint and adapted over time as energy needs evolve.

"The unit, named La Santa Maria, will depart Norway this autumn, with first LNG deliveries expected during the coming winter season".

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Shell announced the final investment decision on the project last month, launching a joint venture with FOCOL Holdings Ltd. Shell owns 40 percent in the joint venture, called New Providence Gas Ltd, through Shell Bahamas Power Company Inc.

"Shell will be the LNG supplier for this project and will leverage its U.S. LNG portfolio to provide a secure and reliable fuel supply", Shell said in a press release July 14. "Shell’s expertise in small-scale LNG operations and LNG bunkering, combined with a growing regional bunkering network, was key to designing a viable LNG solution for the Bahamas".

The project "reinforces Shell’s focus on growing its integrated gas and LNG business by delivering competitive, scalable LNG solutions in emerging markets, in partnership with local stakeholders", said Tom Summers, Shell executive vice president for LNG marketing and trading.

Shell aims to increase its LNG sales by four to five percent a year through 2030, as announced by the company on investor day last year.

In 2025 Shell's LNG sales increased 11 percent to 72.9 million metric tons, according to the company's annual report. Its liquefaction volumes totaled 28.4 million metric tons.

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