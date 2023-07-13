Eco Farms Out 6.25 Percent of South Africa Block

Eco is selling about a fourth of its stake in South Africa's Block 3B/4B to Africa Oil SA for up to $10.5 million.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. has signed a deal selling about a fourth of its stake in South Africa’s Block 3B/4B to Africa Oil SA Corp. for up to $10.5 million.

The divestment is equal to the 6.25 percent it acquired 2022 from Lunn Family Trust for $10 million. Announcing that purchase June 27, 2022, the Canada-based Eco cited encouraging prospects from oil discoveries earlier in the year on the Namibian side of the Orange basin, where 3B/4B sits.

This week, announcing the farm-out to the wholly-owned subsidiary of Africa Oil Corp., Eco said the sale would allow it to fund growth elsewhere without having to give up shares, which would mean diluting its capital, to generate funding for expansion.

It said in the same announcement it was exercising its option to issue 1.2 million new common shares in place of $500,000 in cash to pay off the price of the 6.25 percent acquisition from Lunn Family Trust, a shareholder in 3B/4B co-owner Ricocure Proprietary Ltd. The family trust had already acquired over 23.76 million common units in two transactions from Eco in paydown for the purchase, as stated in Eco media releases July 6, 2022 and December 20, 2022.

Eco had $14.5 million in available cash and had zero net debt as of the end of 2022, a non-profitable year for the company, according to its latest published results.

Upon the completion of the definitive farm-out agreement with Africa Oil SA, Eco’s wholly-owned subsidiary Azinam Ltd. will hold a 20 percent interest, Africa Oil SA will raise its operating stake to 26.25 percent and Ricocure will have 53.75 percent.

“Since Africa Oil is already established as JV partner and Operator on the Block, receipt of the requisite regulatory approval for the transfer is expected to be straight forward”, Eco co-founder and chief executive Gil Holzman said in the announcement.

Eco said the drilling campaign for two wells in the block, with potential for up to five wells, remains underway. The partners have reached the permit application process, it said.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the South African government and regulatory bodies in terms of our Environmental Authorisation process and in the active exploration of Block 3B/4B”, Holzman added.

The consortium is seeking to farm out up to 55 percent in gross working interest in the block, and there have been progress in negotiations with multiple potential partners, Eco said in the media statement this week.

The project sits on the South African side of the Orange basin, where Shell PLC and TotalEnergies SE had already confirmed hydrocarbon discoveries on the Namibian side.

On February 24, 2022 TotalEnergies announced an exploration success in the Venus 1-X well of Block 2913B offshore southern Namibia with about 275.6 feet of net oil pay. “This discovery offshore Namibia and the very promising initial results prove the potential of this play in the Orange Basin, on which TotalEnergies owns an important position both in Namibia and South Africa”, said Kevin McLachlan, senior vice-president for exploration at the French company.

Shell said April 22, 2022 it had made a discovery in its Graff-1 well February 2022 and achieved another success in La Rona-1 well April 2022, both in its license area PEL 0039, also offshore southern Namibia.

On March 8, 2022 Eco co-venturer Africa Oil announced an independent review by RISC Advisory UK Ltd. had shown prospects of around four billion barrels of oil equivalent in Block 3B/4B. "Africa Oil is at the forefront of the exciting appraisal and exploration activities in the Orange Basin, probably the most sought-after new petroleum region globally”, commented Africa Oil president and chief executive Keith Hill in that announcement.

