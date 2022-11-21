Eco Atlantic Hits Dust at Gazania-1 Well off South Africa

Eco Atlantic have come up dry at the Gazania-1 well in Block 2B, offshore South Africa. The well which spudded on October 10, 2022, reached target depth of 7,742 feet showing no signs of commercial hydrocarbons. The oil and gas exploration company with a major focus on the offshore Atlantic Margins, will now plug and abandon the well as planned.

The well logging is currently on-going and the JV partners will undertake a detailed analysis of the results, which will inform our future plans. The JV partners submitted a Production Right Application to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA) on November 15, 2022, for Block 2B, based on the existing oil discovery of AJ-1 and potential future operations. Therefore, the JV Partners have time to conduct further analysis and integration of the Gazania-1 well data to allow them to determine the next steps on the Block.

The company, alongside its respective JV Partners, will now move on to executing our plans for more exploration wells, including a two-well campaign on Block 3B/4B offshore South Africa planned to begin in 2023, and at least one well into Cretaceous targets on the Orinduik Block offshore Guyana.

As announced by the operator of Block 3B/4B, a collaborative farm-out process, up to 55 percent gross WI, has been ongoing and Eco Atlantic is now looking forward to updating the market on this in due course.

“We very much appreciate the stakeholder and shareholder support on this well that was safely drilled with no environmental issues. Early challenges with weather and service logistics on this well cost us a bit of time to get started, however we are happy with the overall technical operation of the well,” Colin Kinley, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Eco Atlantic, said.

“Gases normally associated with light oil were encountered throughout the drilling of the Gazania-1 well. This, in our view, confirms the active hydrocarbon system, proven by the A-J1 discovery well in 1988, extends to the part of the basin where the Gazania-1 well is located. Further seismic interpretation will likely lead to the definition of viable areas for trapping downdip of Gazania-1 closer to the 1988 oil discovery A-J1,” he added.

"While it is naturally disappointing not having made a commercial discovery, the Gazania-1 well was only the first of four wells we have planned for the next 18-24 months across our wider portfolio. We now move on to executing our plans for more exploration wells; a two well campaign on Block 3B/4B offshore South Africa planned to begin in 2023, and at least one well into Cretaceous targets on the Orinduik Block offshore Guyana. A collaborative farm-out process on 3B/4B has been ongoing with the Operator and JV partners and we look forward to updating the market on this in due course,” noted Gil Holzman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic.

“I want to thank our internal operations team and NRG Well Management for their excellent performance executing and operating the Gazania-1 well, the Government of South Africa and PASA for their professional support throughout, and all our JV Partners at Africa Energy, Panoro, and Crown Energy. We have established ourselves as a qualified and reliable Offshore Operator. This experience will be extremely useful for our future exploration campaigns, particularly upcoming on Block 3B/4B,” he concluded.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com