Eco Atlantic Gets Final Approval And Closes Azinam Buy

With a final approval in place, Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has closed the acquisition of Azinam Group’s portfolio, thus expanding its footprint offshore South Africa and Namibia.

Eco Atlantic previously stated that it inked a memorandum of understanding to acquire the Azinam Group. In early February, the two signed a definitive Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100 percent of Azinam Group in return for a 16.5 percent equity stake in the company.

The buy will enable Eco to acquire 50 percent working interest in the Orange Basin, offshore South Africa, and operatorship in Block 2B, along with a material working interest of 20 percent in the deepwater 3B/4B Block, and the shallow water and nearshore 3B/4B Blocks.

Eco will also expand its portfolio with additional working interests offshore Namibia in its current oil blocks – petroleum exploration licenses 97, 98, and 99. Azinam is a partner in the licenses. With the sale, Eco increased its net working interest in these licenses to 85 percent following completion, which will then align with the firm’s existing 85 percent interest in license 100.

Eco now said that the final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange has been received, so Eco is now the sole owner of Azinam.

As previously disclosed, Eco will issue 40,170,474 Common Shares to Azinam Holdings with 16.5 percent of Eco's share capital and become the sole owner of Azinam's entire African portfolio in a cashless acquisition.

Azinam Holdings will not be entitled at any time to subscribe for and purchase more than 19.9 percent of common shares, without the prior written consent of the exchange and Eco. Also, as long as Azinam holds at least a 12.5 percent interest in Eco’s share capital, it will be entitled to nominate one director for election to Eco’s board of directors.

"We are happy to now officially own Azinam Group and its subsidiaries. We now look forward to operating several highly prospective licenses in three exploration hotspots: Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa,” Gil Holzman Co-Founder and CEO of Eco Atlantic said.

“We continue to make strong progress towards the upcoming drilling of the Gazania-1 well on Block 2B, offshore South Africa, and following the signing of the rig contract earlier in the month, we anticipate drilling to commence in the late third quarter of 2022.

“We look forward to receiving the final formal acknowledgment from the South African government for the change of control entities and to making further updates on our strategic acreage in due course," Holzman added.

Eco Atlantic announced that Block 2B, located offshore South Africa would be drilled using Island Drilling’s semi-submersible drilling rig to drill a high-impact exploration well later this year. After buying Azinam, Eco is taking over the operatorship of this operation with a 50 percent working interest.

Eco’s other partners in Block 2B are Africa Energy with a 27.5 percent interest, Panoro Energy with 12.5 percent, and Crown Energy which indirectly holds the remaining 10 percent interest.

