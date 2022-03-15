Eco Atlantic Buys Stake In Canje Block Off Guyana
Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas will be buying 100 percent of JHI Associates, including JHI’s 17.5 percent working interest in the Canje Block offshore Guyana.
Eco Atlantic said that, if and once completed, the acquisition provides the enlarged Eco Group with ownership of 17.5 percent interest in the Canje Block offshore Guyana.
The Canje Block is Operated by Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, with the remaining partners including TotalEnergies, JHI Associates, and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas. The Canje Block is approximately 1,850 square miles, located approximately 110 to 185 miles off Guyana.
On closing of the acquisition, JHI is to have a minimum cash balance of $15 million, acquired as part of the transaction with Eco.
The Canje Block is a large and significant license that captures the lower slope and base of slope play fairways, channels, and fans outboard of multiple ExxonMobil discoveries in the adjacent Stabroek Block – where Exxon discovered over 10 billion barrels of oil and which is immediately up-dip of Canje.
Canje holds over three dozen prospects in four proven plays in the Lower Tertiary and Upper Cretaceous confined channels, Lower Cretaceous Carbonate structures, and – with the recent drilling of Sapote-1 well and Stabroek discoveries – now offers the opportunity of yet deeper horizons.
Under the terms of the deal, Eco Atlantic will issue to JHI shareholders new common shares in Eco on an exchange ratio of 1.1994 new Eco common shares and convertible securities, leading to JHI shareholders holding approximately 34 percent, or approximately 127 million new common shares, of Eco post-acquisition at current share count. These shares have a value of approximately $52 million at the company’s current share price.
Completion of the acquisition is subject to the signing of an Arrangement Agreement and satisfactory completion of due diligence by Eco and any requisite approvals from the Government of Guyana, the Canje Block partners, and the TSX Venture and AIM exchanges. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
As of December 31, 2021, JHI holds total gross assets of approximately $30.7 million, of which approximately $19.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $3.5 million is the book value of its interest in the Canje Block. JHI also has total liabilities to third parties of approximately $500,000.
“This transaction provides JHI shareholders access to Eco's exciting portfolio of exploration opportunities in the emerging oil basins of Namibia and South Africa, and in Guyana with their Orinduik block, while maintaining their exposure to the Canje Block, where we have been working steadily with our partners to identify the next prospect to drill,” John Cullen, Founder and CEO of JHI, said.
“It also represents the culmination of a tremendous amount of work from JHI’s technical team which, over the last six years, saw two supermajors join the Canje Block, and three wells drilled providing valuable information towards unlocking the potential of the deeper water portions of the Guyana-Suriname Basin.
“JHI’s team has come to work well with Eco’s team since they became shareholders last year, and we know that they will continue to be good stewards of the Canje Block as they add it into their impressive and expanding exploration portfolio,” he added.
Upon closing, JHI has the right to appoint two non-executive Directors to Eco’s eight-member Board of the enlarged Group, bringing further exploration expertise to the company.
