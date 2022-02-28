Echo in $32.5MM Mineral and Royalty Interest Sale

Echo Minerals reached an agreement with Brigham Minerals to sell mineral and royalty interests for a total of $32.5 million.

Echo Minerals, an affiliate of Echo Investment Capital, has agreed to sell a portion of mineral and royalty interests to Brigham Minerals, based in Austin, Texas for a total consideration of $32.5 million.

“Echo Minerals is thrilled to come to an agreement to sell a portion of our Permian mineral portfolio to the Brigham team,” said Christian Kanady, founder and CEO of Echo Investment Capital. Echo is a multi-strategy firm spanning life sciences, media and entertainment, real estate, and energy.

“They are an exceptional organization, and we are excited to share in their future value creation as new shareholders,” Kanady adds while speaking of Brigham Minerals.

The sale involves approximately 1,800 net royalty acres in Texas’s Midland Basin, largely operated by Pioneer Natural Resources and Endeavor Energy Resources, and represents less than 3% of Echo’s mineral portfolio. Proceeds from the sale are approximately $15 million in cash, and 800,000 shares of Class A common stock of Brigham.

Founded in 2012, Brigham Minerals is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights across the U.S. As of 2019, Brigham Minerals is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as MNRL. The company dubbed the purchase made from Echo Minerals as a ‘highly accretive Midland Basin acquisition’.

The deal has an effective date of December 1, 2021, while the deal is expected to close early to mid-April 2022. Law firm Kirkland & Ellis, LLP is advising Echo on the sale transaction.

“I’m excited to announce a large Midland Basin mineral acquisition, which once again checks all the boxes we require for large deals including both near-term cash flow per share and NAV accretion. We remain extremely focused on capturing and creating value through consolidation and are pleased that our disciplined underwriting has been rewarded with acquisitions of over $120 million in the past three months,” noted Robber M. Roosa, Chief Executive Officer of Brigham Minerals.

