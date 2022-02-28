Echo in $32.5MM Mineral and Royalty Interest Sale
Echo Minerals, an affiliate of Echo Investment Capital, has agreed to sell a portion of mineral and royalty interests to Brigham Minerals, based in Austin, Texas for a total consideration of $32.5 million.
“Echo Minerals is thrilled to come to an agreement to sell a portion of our Permian mineral portfolio to the Brigham team,” said Christian Kanady, founder and CEO of Echo Investment Capital. Echo is a multi-strategy firm spanning life sciences, media and entertainment, real estate, and energy.
“They are an exceptional organization, and we are excited to share in their future value creation as new shareholders,” Kanady adds while speaking of Brigham Minerals.
The sale involves approximately 1,800 net royalty acres in Texas’s Midland Basin, largely operated by Pioneer Natural Resources and Endeavor Energy Resources, and represents less than 3% of Echo’s mineral portfolio. Proceeds from the sale are approximately $15 million in cash, and 800,000 shares of Class A common stock of Brigham.
Founded in 2012, Brigham Minerals is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights across the U.S. As of 2019, Brigham Minerals is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as MNRL. The company dubbed the purchase made from Echo Minerals as a ‘highly accretive Midland Basin acquisition’.
The deal has an effective date of December 1, 2021, while the deal is expected to close early to mid-April 2022. Law firm Kirkland & Ellis, LLP is advising Echo on the sale transaction.
“I’m excited to announce a large Midland Basin mineral acquisition, which once again checks all the boxes we require for large deals including both near-term cash flow per share and NAV accretion. We remain extremely focused on capturing and creating value through consolidation and are pleased that our disciplined underwriting has been rewarded with acquisitions of over $120 million in the past three months,” noted Robber M. Roosa, Chief Executive Officer of Brigham Minerals.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Energy Majors Exiting Russian Interests
- Russian Energy Reliability Now a Market Driver
- This is the Only Thing That Can Restrain Oil
- Will Boycotts of Russia Oil and Gas Exports Develop?
- USA Frac Vet in Ukraine Maneuvers to Keep Gas Flowing
- Ukraine Gas Transit Uninterrupted Amid Damage Reports
- Subsea Expo Showcasing Opportunities To Scotland's Young Talents
- Echo in $32.5MM Mineral and Royalty Interest Sale
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- BP Starts Producing From Gulf Of Mexico Project
- Massive Gas Imports Route May Stop at Any Point
- WATCH: Bombs Light Up Ukraine as Oil Soars Past $100
- Oil Spikes Following Putin Action
- Valaris Could Lose $400M+ Over TotalEnergies North Platte Exit
- All Bets Are Off Says Energy Expert
- Venezuela Oil Sector Mounts Unlikely Recovery
- ExxonMobil Spins Drill Bit At Cutthroat Well Off Brazil
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Most Oil Companies Unprofitable or Breaking Even
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well