Echo Energy Picks New Non-Exec Director

Echo Energy, the Latin American-focused energy firm, will appoint Lindor Martin as a non-executive director.

This was announced following the completion of Echo Energy’s balance sheet restructuring. The company said that Martin's appointment would bring additional capabilities to the Echo Board, including in relation to additional in-country Argentina energy sector expertise.

Martin has more than 20 years of experience in the design and execution of financial strategies, market analysis, Portfolio, Risk, and Treasury management in top-level international companies, banks, and economic consulting firms – including more than 15 years developing structures and managing multicultural teams across countries and sectors.

He worked previously at Merrill Lynch, Argentine think tank FIEL, and Pluspetrol and is currently the Chairman of Refinor. He has BA honors in economics from Buenos Aires University, a Master in economics from San Andres University, and an MSc in Economics and Finance from the University of York.

Martin's intended appointment to the Board follows his nomination for appointment by Andina, an existing Echo shareholder which shares certain mutual shareholders with Echo's joint venture partners in its Santa Cruz Sur assets.

“We look forward to welcoming Lindor to the Echo board as a non-executive director in due course and look forward to benefiting from his extensive and directly relevant experience. The Company continues to make progress in delivering upon its strategy to accelerate production growth from its assets in Argentina including by way of the Santa Cruz Sur Production and Infrastructure Enhancement Plan first announced by the Company on 7 July 2022.”

“The continued alignment of the joint venture partners to the implementation of the asset plan is further strengthened by this announcement. The appointment of Lindor to the Board will further enhance Echo's in-country expertise. I look forward to working with him at an exciting time for Echo in its Santa Cruz Sur asset working interest,” James Parsons, Echo's Chairman, said.

