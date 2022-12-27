Echo Energy Picks New Non-Exec Director
Echo Energy, the Latin American-focused energy firm, will appoint Lindor Martin as a non-executive director.
This was announced following the completion of Echo Energy’s balance sheet restructuring. The company said that Martin's appointment would bring additional capabilities to the Echo Board, including in relation to additional in-country Argentina energy sector expertise.
Martin has more than 20 years of experience in the design and execution of financial strategies, market analysis, Portfolio, Risk, and Treasury management in top-level international companies, banks, and economic consulting firms – including more than 15 years developing structures and managing multicultural teams across countries and sectors.
He worked previously at Merrill Lynch, Argentine think tank FIEL, and Pluspetrol and is currently the Chairman of Refinor. He has BA honors in economics from Buenos Aires University, a Master in economics from San Andres University, and an MSc in Economics and Finance from the University of York.
Martin's intended appointment to the Board follows his nomination for appointment by Andina, an existing Echo shareholder which shares certain mutual shareholders with Echo's joint venture partners in its Santa Cruz Sur assets.
“We look forward to welcoming Lindor to the Echo board as a non-executive director in due course and look forward to benefiting from his extensive and directly relevant experience. The Company continues to make progress in delivering upon its strategy to accelerate production growth from its assets in Argentina including by way of the Santa Cruz Sur Production and Infrastructure Enhancement Plan first announced by the Company on 7 July 2022.”
“The continued alignment of the joint venture partners to the implementation of the asset plan is further strengthened by this announcement. The appointment of Lindor to the Board will further enhance Echo's in-country expertise. I look forward to working with him at an exciting time for Echo in its Santa Cruz Sur asset working interest,” James Parsons, Echo's Chairman, said.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Energy Cos Close Out 2022 With New Gas Finds
- Analyst Quotes Mike Tyson to Describe Energy in 2022
- Top Trends To Affect Oil and Gas In 2023
- Robots Will Be Oil and Gas Industry Growth Engine
- Shareholder Calls For Removal Of Hurricane's Executives, Chairman
- Japan Inks LNG Deals With USA, Oman
- Turkey Claims Black Sea Gas Reserves Worth $1 Trillion
- CNOOC Starts Up Power From Shore Project
- Seattle-Area Substations Attacked as Threats to Power Grid Widen
- Cargotec CEO to Retire in 2023
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
- Top Headlines: Calls for Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Biden Administration Sued To Prevent Alaskan Cook Inlet Sale
- New Report Reveals USA Global Flaring to Supply Ratio
- ExxonMobil Now Larger Than Tesla
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery
- Strikes Underway At BP And Repsol North Sea Platforms
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- USA Loses Rigs
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Aramco Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields