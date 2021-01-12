EC Approves Formation of Genvia
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and partners have announced the European Commission’s approval for the formation of Genvia, a clean hydrogen production technology venture.
A private-public partnership model, Genvia is said to combine the expertise and experience of Schlumberger and the CEA with VINCI Construction, Vicat and the investment vehicle of the French Occitanie Region, l’Agence Régionale de l’Energie et du Climat (AREC).
The new venture will focus on the development and industrial deployment of what Schlumberger calls “game changing” electrolyzer technology for clean hydrogen production. Hydrogen is said to be a versatile energy carrier and a key component of the energy transition for many countries targeting carbon neutrality by 2050.
The manufacturing of solid oxide electrolyzers will occur at the Genvia gigafactory, which will be established in Béziers, Occitanie Region, France. The center for technology transfer will be located at the CEA site in Grenoble, France.
“Clean hydrogen production is critical for the world to meet its energy transition goals,” Olivier Le Peuch, the chief executive officer of Schlumberger, said in a company statement.
“Genvia will bring together outstanding science and advanced engineering to accelerate the development of a core technology to unlock affordable hydrogen production, energy storage and fuel applications at scale,” he added.
François Jacq, the chairman of the CEA, said, “we are very pleased to be working alongside such experienced and strong partners as we strive to develop technologies that enable decarbonization”.
“Together, building on a set of technologies developed by the CEA over the last decade, we have ambitious growth plans for a technology that we expect to be a game-changer in the production of clean hydrogen,” he added.
“This initiative demonstrates an alignment of environmental and economic growth ambitions that is important for France and Europe in support of the government's and the Commission's recovery plan,” Jacq continued.
According to Schlumberger’s website, Schlumberger New Energy explores new avenues of growth by leveraging Schlumberger’s intellectual and business capital in emerging markets, with a focus on low-carbon and carbon-neutral energy technologies. Its activities include ventures in the domains of hydrogen, lithium, carbon capture and sequestration, geothermal power and geo-energy for heating and cooling buildings.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
