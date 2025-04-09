EBW Analysis Indicates Gas Pricing Is Dropping Into More Sustainable Range

'Current pricing is not driven by fundamentals', Eli Rubin, an energy analyst at EBW Analytics Group, said.

In an EBW Analytics Group report sent to Rigzone by the EBW team today, Eli Rubin, an energy analyst at the company, said EBW’s seasonal fundamental analysis indicates NYMEX gas pricing is dropping into a more sustainable range for the 2025 injection season.

“However, current pricing is not driven by fundamentals,” Rubin highlighted in the report.

“The near-term carnage will end when the forced selling of speculator longs stops - a catalyst difficult to pinpoint in advance,” Rubin added.

“The May contract 200-day simple moving average at $3.20 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) may offer more durable support,” Rubin continued.

In the report, Rubin noted that, after the May natural gas contract rose to $3.783 yesterday morning, “the rout in natural gas extended to close below the 100-day moving average at $3.511 as the mass unwinding of the largest speculator net long position in three years continued”.

Short-term fundamentals suggest a rapid drop in late-season heating demand over the next 7-10 days, according to Rubin.

“Pipeline maintenance is disrupting production, however - particularly in the Permian,” Rubin pointed out in the report.

“Structurally, early-cycle Plaquemines LNG feedgas nominations suggest another small scale LNG train addition ahead of schedule in a modest bullish indicator,” Rubin added.

In another EBW report sent to Rigzone by the EBW team yesterday, Rubin said “balance of Cal 2025 natural gas contracts plummeted 21.7 cents yesterday [Monday] as the unwinding of the largest bullish speculator positioning in three years continued”.

“The 52 cent plunge in two sessions follows the ensnaring of natural gas in the macroeconomic tariff hurricane,” Rubin added.

“While selling is likely to stop when forced deleveraging of longs ends, yesterday’s [Monday’s] trading spanned a 33.9 cent intraday range - and uncertainty may continue,” Rubin warned.

In that report, the EBW energy analyst highlighted that Henry Hub spot prices averaged $3.96 on Monday.

“Daily demand may peak today [Tuesday] at eight billion cubic feet per day above normal. Early-cycle production readings are down sharply due to maintenance. LNG feedgas remains strong. The current storage week may feature the first bullish EIA report since early March,” Rubin said.

“While near-term natural gas supply and demand may be less affected by tariffs, the deleveraging in NYMEX futures realigns prices with soft seasonal fundamentals,” Rubin added.

“Eventually, though, the sell-off across the NYMEX strip may precede a resurgence in natural gas futures next winter and in Cal 2026,” Rubin continued.

Rigzone has contacted the White House for comment on this EBW report. At the time of writing, the White House has not responded to Rigzone.

A Standard Chartered Bank report sent to Rigzone by Paul Horsnell, the company’s commodities research head, late Tuesday showed that Standard Chartered Bank expects the NYMEX basis nearby future Henry Hub U.S. natural gas price to average $3.50 per MMBtu across the second and third quarters of 2025 and $3.20 per MMBtu across the fourth quarter of this year and first quarter of next year.

The bank sees the commodity coming in at $3.70 per MMBtu in the second quarter of 2026 and $3.50 per MMBtu in the third quarter, according to the report, which outlined that the bank expects the NYMEX basis nearby future Henry Hub U.S. natural gas price to average $3.35 per MMBtu overall in 2025, $3.30 overall in 2026, and $2.90 per MMBtu overall in 2027.

A research note sent to Rigzone by the JPM Commodities Research team on Friday outlined that J.P. Morgan expected the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub price to average $3.53 per MMBtu in 2025 and $3.23 per MMBtu in 2026. J.P. Morgan projected that the commodity would average $3.55 per MMBtu in the first quarter of this year, $3.75 per MMBtu in the second quarter, $3.45 per MMBtu in the third quarter, and $3.35 per MMBtu in the fourth quarter, the research note showed.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com