Eastern Pacific Installing First Carbon Capture Tech On Tanker Duo
Eastern Pacific Shipping has signed a definitive agreement with Rotterdam-based Value Maritime to install carbon capture and filtering systems on MR tankers Pacific Cobalt and Pacific Gold, with an option to equip three more vessels.
The installation of the first system is scheduled to be completed within 2022 with engineering and planning underway.
The 2020-built, 49,700 DWT sister vessels, will be fitted with Value Maritime’s Filtree System – a prefabricated gas cleaning system that filters sulfur and 99 percent of particulate matter.
The system will include a Carbon Capture Module charging a CO2 battery onboard. The charged CO2 battery will be discharged in port and subsequently used by CO2 customers, such as greenhouses, or injected into carbon sequestration networks.
The discharged battery will be returned to the vessel for CO2 recharging. This ‘plug and play’ approach allows vessels to capture up to 40 percent of CO2 emissions today, with the potential of exceeding 90% in the future.
“Partnering with Value Maritime is a major step forward for EPS and the industry’s energy transition. Carbon capture technology was missing in our existing portfolio of emission lowering solutions, which today consists primarily of alternative marine fuels. We believe that carbon capture technology holds significant promise for reducing emissions for existing and future ocean-going vessels,” Eastern Pacific CEO Cyril Ducau stated.
“Coupled with alternative fuels, biofuels, and other solutions, carbon capture is a crucial step in accelerating the shipping industry’s decarbonization efforts ahead of IMO targets. After extensive research, we agreed that Value Maritime is the right partner to implement this solution and complement our decarbonization efforts.
“Their passion for innovation, existing infrastructure, and commitment to lowering emissions today is what we look for in a partner. By equipping our tankers with Value Maritime’s systems, we hope to prove to the industry that carbon capture is a viable and scalable option available right now,” Ducau added.
“Bringing our filtering and carbon capture technology to the tanker market has been a goal of ours from the very beginning. Realizing this vision with forward-thinking partners like Eastern Pacific Shipping is a dream come true. Together, we are making sustainable shipping and emission reduction for this segment no longer a pipedream. It’s happening today, and we couldn’t be prouder that it’s happening with Eastern Pacific.” Maarten Lodewijks, Co-Founder and Director of Value Maritime
In addition to its carbon capture capabilities, the Filtree System also removes oil residue and particulate matter from the wash water, ensuring its PH value is neutralized and contributes to reducing the acidification of seawater.
Installation onboard Pacific Cobalt is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, while the installation onboard Pacific Gold is scheduled to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
In addition to the retrofits, Eastern Pacific and Value Maritime are exploring future collaboration opportunities, such as deploying the Filtree System onboard Eastern’s newbuilds, including a new generation of containerships.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- USA Gasoline Price Hits Another Record
- Westwood: Offshore Rig Utilization Way Higher Than Initially Thought
- Bakken Gas Production Up In 2021 As Oil Drops Once Again
- USA to Ease Sanctions on Venezuela
- McDermott COO Joins Tellurian
- Helix Increases Presence In Gulf Of Mexico Decom Market
- Eni Begins Process of Opening Gazprom Bank Current Accounts
- McDermott Pens ADNOC Fujairah LNG FEED Deal
- Bourbon Scoops EPCI Award For Eolmed Offshore Wind Farm
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- The US Cannot Make Enough Fuel
- Sabic Sees Profit Hit by Costs
- UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
- Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- USA Lease Sale Cancellation Leaves Industry in Limbo
- No Offshore Oil Auctions Devastating To Americans, NOIA Says
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want