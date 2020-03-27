East Coast LNG Projects Go to NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. has won a pair of LNG projects from two Eastern US utilities.

The Hollywood, Fla.-based engineering and consulting firm revealed in a written statement that it has received a $6 million engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to expand the vaporization system at an LNG facility. It noted the expansion will increase production capacity and improve reliability by adding redundancy. Also, it stated that design work on the new system is underway and the project should conclude later this year.

NV5 added that it has garnered $2 million in engineering, procurement, construction and management (EPCM) contracts for the second phase of an LNG facility boil-off compressor project. The firm revealed that it is currently engaged in Phase 1 of the project and will immediately start design work for the second phase to facilitate the launch of field construction. It added that it expects to complete the project by year’s end.

“Many of the projects that we design and support are considered critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security guidelines related to essential services, including energy, transportation, water and wastewater projects,” commented NV5 Chairman and CEO Dickerson Wright. “The safety of our employees is our top priority, and while most of our engineers are working remotely, we have implemented social distancing and hygiene practices to protect our field and shop personnel.”

NV5 did not identify the utilities awarding the combined $8 million in contracts.

“These projects represent the continuation of very successful, collaborative client relationships and are a testament to NV5’s extensive experience and expertise in the design and construction of LNG systems for our utility clients,” remarked Peter Dirksen, president of NV5 subsidiary CHI Engineering Services.

