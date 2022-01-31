Earthstone to Buy Permian Producer for $860MM
Earthstone Energy Inc. agreed to buy closely held oil and gas producer Bighorn Permian Resources LLC for $860 million, the latest deal to consolidate holdings in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.
Formerly known as Sable Permian Resources, Bighorn was part of the late shale pioneer Aubrey McClendon’s empire. JPMorgan Chase & Co. took over Bighorn after the producer failed to attract other bidders during its bankruptcy in 2020.
The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions for Earthstone. In December, it agreed to buy Permian driller Chisholm Energy Holdings LLC, which is majority owned by Warburg Pincus, for $604 million.
Though shale producers have been boosting output at a measured pace following the pandemic-driven plunge in oil production in 2020, drilling in the Permian is recovering at a more rapid clip as crude prices recover. Chevron Corp. said last week that it plans to increase production in the basin by about 10% this year from 2021 levels.
“Combining the Bighorn acquisition with the four acquisitions completed in 2021 and the pending Chisholm acquisition, we will have more than quadrupled our daily production rate, greatly expanded our Permian Basin acreage footprint and increased our free cash flow generating capacity by many multiples since year-end 2020,” Earthstone Chief Executive Officer Robert Anderson said in a statement Monday.
Earthstone will pay $770 million in cash and about 6.8 million of its shares for Bighorn. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. Earthstone shares fell 1.3% to $13.08 at 10:13 a.m. in New York.
Johnson Rice & Company LLC advised Earthstone on its latest deal, while RBC Capital Markets served as financial adviser to Bighorn.
--With assistance from Rachel Butt.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- OGUK Changes Name
- Oil Groups Aren't Happy with GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling
- Sinopec Finishes First Megaton CCUS Project In China
- O&G Association Urges Australian Budget Adjustment For Industry Support
- Shell Completes Simplification With Single Line Share Assimilation
- Chevron to Boost Permian Output 10 Percent
- Trading Houses Set to Capitalize on USA Oil Release
- FAR To Consider Takeover Offer From Australian Investment Firm
- Heerema Wins Deal To Decommission Four Petrogas Platforms
- Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tensions Represent Energy Conflict
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Aramco Signs 50 Deals
- Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Halliburton Excited About Multi-Year Upcycle
- KUFPEC Makes First Operated Offshore Discovery
- Hess Increases Budget With Most Going To Guyana And Bakken
- TechnipFMC Scores Large Buzios Field EPCI Deal
- Oil Down as Equities Fluctuate and US Dollar Soars
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More