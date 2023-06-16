Earthstone Focuses on Delaware Basin with $1.5B Acquisition of Novo Assets

Earthstone Energy Inc. and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) are buying privately held Novo Oil & Gas Holdings LLC for $1.5 billion, according to news releases from both companies.

Texas-based Earthstone will pay $1 billion for a 66.67 percent stake in Novo while NOG will acquire working interests equal to 33.3 percent of the oil and gas assets for $0.5 billion. The deal’s effective date is May 1 and is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. The Novo assets are primarily located in Eddy County, New Mexico, and Culberson County, Texas. Upon closing and transition of services, Earthstone will operate “substantially” all the assets, with NOG participating in asset development subject to future joint operating agreements.

Earthstone will fund the acquisition with cash on hand and borrowings under its senior secured revolving credit facility. The company also secured $250 million in incremental commitments from existing lenders, increasing its credit facility commitment to $1.65 billion.

The Novo assets to be acquired by Earthstone, approximately 11,300 net acres in the Delaware Basin, have recent production of approximately 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 114 wells, measured at 37 percent oil and 66 percent liquids. The assets are estimated to hold $912 million of proved developed PV-10 and proved developed reserves estimated at 73.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. There are also 21 gross operated wells waiting for completion.

The move is in line with Earthstone’s consolidation strategy to further build its northern Delaware Basin asset base, according to company CEO and president Robert Anderson. “With significant production volumes from the Novo Acquisition, we expect Earthstone’s near-term production levels to surpass 135,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day”, Anderson said.

“We anticipate free cash flow to increase significantly compared to standalone Earthstone as we have added substantial producing assets but are not increasing capital expenditures”, Anderson further noted. “We believe the benefits of continued consolidation are very compelling, and we strongly believe this is a value-creating transaction for Earthstone. We are also pleased that Northern recognized the value of these assets and chose to participate in this highly accretive transaction.”

“Over the past few years, we strategically positioned the Company as a significant operator in the Permian Basin”, Anderson said. “In 2022, we materially advanced our consolidation strategy, closing three accretive acquisitions totaling [approximately] $2.0 billion, including two significant northern Delaware Basin asset acquisitions.”

With the acquisition, Earthstone plans to move one of its two drilling rigs currently operating in the Midland Basin to the Delaware Basin to focus on the Novo assets, resulting in four rigs operating in the Delaware Basin after the closing of the deal.

NOG Assets

The assets to be acquired by NOG include approximately 5,600 net acres, 29.2 net producing wells, 7.2 net wells-in-process, and 59.9 low-breakeven net undeveloped locations. Recent production was approximately 13,000 boepd, the company noted.

For the second half of 2023, NOG expects average production of approximately 11,500 boepd for its Novo assets and approximately $20 million of capital expenditures. In the long term, NOG expects Earthstone to turn in line an average of approximately six to seven wells annually net to NOG, which should sustain production at approximately 10,000 boepd.

“Novo is NOG’s largest transaction to date and is among the most accretive, with significant high-quality, long-dated inventory”, NOG CEO Nick O’Grady said. “We are excited to work alongside our partners at Earthstone developing these assets for the next decade and believe this transaction will drive higher per-share profits, free cash flow, and shareholder returns for our investors, both immediately and over the long term.”

“With Novo, we continue to showcase NOG’s unique capabilities and access to large, bespoke opportunities,” NOG President Adam Dirlam said. “Our returns-focused strategy, combined with our scaled data advantage, has fundamentally changed the types of transactions we can pursue. Our reputation as an aligned and balanced partner is affording us participation in the highest quality areas and asset classes with respected operators.”

