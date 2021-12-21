Earthstone Buys Chisholm Assets for Around $604MM

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) has revealed that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of privately held Chisholm Energy Holdings, LLC for an aggregate purchase price of around $604 million.

The company outlined that the price comprises $340 million in cash at closing, subject to customary closing adjustments, $70 million of deferred cash due over the 12 months after closing and approximately 19.4 million shares of Earthstone’s Class A common stock, which is valued at $194 million based on a closing share price of $9.98 on December 15.

The effective date of the Chisholm acquisition will be November 1, with closing anticipated in the first quarter of 2022. The cash portion of the consideration is expected to be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under the company’s senior secured revolving credit facility. The board of directors of Earthstone has approved the Chisholm acquisition, as has the board of directors and members of Chisholm.

Chisholm’s assets are said to cover around 36,100 net acres in the core of the Delaware Basin in the Eddy and Lea Counties of New Mexico and have a net production of around 13,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The deal is expected to increase Earthstone’s net production by around 39 percent, its adjusted EBITDAX by around 49 percent and its free cash flow by around 100 percent in 2022.

“The Chisholm acquisition caps off a series of highly-accretive and value-adding transactions that have dramatically transformed Earthstone during 2021 and further establishes Earthstone as a Permian Basin focused company with increasing scale,” Robert J. Anderson, the president and chief executive officer of Earthstone, said in a company statement.

“When this acquisition is combined with the previous four acquisitions completed in 2021, we will have increased our Permian Basin net acreage footprint by approximately 400 percent, almost tripled our daily production rate and meaningfully increased free cash flow generation capacity,” he added in the statement.

“In particular, the Chisholm acquisition expands our operations into the Delaware Basin with low cost, high margin assets that are generating significant production and cash flow from existing producing wells while also providing growth opportunities from a high-return drilling inventory,” Anderson continued.

Last month, Earthstone announced that it had completed a previously announced acquisition of privately held operated assets located in the Midland Basin from Foreland Investments LP. In July, the company revealed that it had closed the acquisition of privately held operated assets in the Midland Basin from Tracker Resource Development III, LLC and an affiliate and from affiliates of Sequel Energy Group LLC, and in January the company announced that it had completed the acquisition of Independence Resources Management, LLC.

Earthstone describes itself as an independent oil and gas exploration company focusing on the fundamentals of company growth and profitability in an effort to enhance shareholder wealth. The company notes on its website that its activities are intended to capitalize on its knowledge and presence currently in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas.

