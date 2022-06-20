Eagle LNG Inks Bunkering Deal With Royal Caribbean
Eagle LNG will be providing liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering services for the Royal Caribbean Group’s LNG-fueled cruise ships. The first in the fleet of these LNG-fueled vessels will have its debut in 2023.
Named Icon of the Seas, it will be the first ship in the Icon Class for the company’s Royal Caribbean International brand. Eagle LNG will debut multiple purpose-built LNG vessels equipped for marine bunkering and gas delivery throughout the Caribbean.
The LNG bunker supply vessels are optimized for cruise ship bunkering with state-of-the-art distance keeping, hose handling, product conditioning, and mooring solutions. Given the beauty of the countries and islands where they will operate, the vessels will maintain the highest possible environmental ship index (ESI) score, fuel efficiency, versatility, and cargo handling capabilities while incorporating design elements from the vibrant colors of the Caribbean islands.
“Eagle LNG is honored to have been chosen by Royal Caribbean Group as its LNG bunker partner. Our shared vision for a sustainable future, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, creates a strong foundation for a long-term partnership.
“By introducing these purpose-built bunkering ships for the Caribbean, we are setting that vision into motion while also creating opportunities for island nations to access low-cost, secure, U.S. produced natural gas for power generation,” said Matthew Fisher, Vice President of Corporate Development and Sustainability for Eagle LNG.
The LNG supply will be sourced from Eagle LNG’s liquefaction facilities in Jacksonville, Florida. Eagle LNG’s facilities are designed for loading bunker vessels and LNG carriers for the Caribbean while maintaining economies of scale using modular liquefaction technology. The facilities will be capable of blending in renewable feedstocks to help customers achieve their carbon reduction goals.
Eagle LNG owns and operates its Maxville facility, just outside Jacksonville, Florida. From there the company supplies LNG to Crowley Puerto Rico Services for use in its LNG-powered Commitment Class ships for U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico trade and produces high-quality LNG available for sale to domestic customers in the Southeast.
The company has also proposed a small-scale LNG facility in Jacksonville to customers domestically and in the Caribbean basin.
