Dynagas LNG First Quarter Revenue Up, Offsetting Debt Repayments

Dynagas LNG Partners LP posted Tuesday $9.6 million in net income for the first quarter, down both sequentially and year on year amid lower gains on forward contracts and higher financing interests.

But the downside impact was partially offset by higher voyage revenues of $37.263 million, up over $4 million or 12 percent from the 2022 first quarter and about $2.2 million from October-December 2022.

“This increase is mainly attributable to the increase in the deferred revenue amortization relating to the new time charter party agreement with Equinor ASA for the new employment of the Arctic Aurora which will commence in September 2023, as well as to the higher revenue earning days of the Clean Energy in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022, due to the scheduled dry-dock of the Clean Energy which took place in the three months ended March 31, 2022”, the Athens-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier said in a press release.

The company made an early repayment of $31.3 million in March for a $675 million loan.

“Interest and finance costs, net were $9.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022, which represents an increase of $4.1 million, or 80.4% due to the increase in the weighted average interest rate in the three months period ending March 31, 2023, compared to the corresponding period in 2022, which was partly offset by the reduction in interest bearing debt as compared to the corresponding period of 2022”, Dynagas LNG said.

It had total cash of $52.9 million as of the end of the 2023 first quarter.

“All six LNG carriers in our fleet are operating under their respective long-term charters with international gas companies with an average remaining contract term of 6.1 years. As of June 20, 2023, our estimated contracted revenue backlog was $0.96 billion”, chief executive Tony Lauritzen said in the announcement.

War Impact

Lauritzen noted, “Gas prices in the main pricing hubs are currently significantly lower compared to a year ago when gas prices were driven to new highs as a result of the Russian – Ukraine situation”.

The Henry Hub international standard for natural gas spot pricing averaged $6.45 per million British thermal unit (Btu) last year, the USA distribution center’s highest since 2008, according to the USA Energy Information Administration (EIA). But after peaking for 2022 at $8.81 per Btu on a monthly average in August, Henry Hub did not go past $6 per Btu on a monthly average in the last quarter of 2022 and stayed below $2.5 over the last four months this year, based on EIA data.

But Dynagas LNG said current sanctions imposed by the European Union and the USA on Russia over the war “do not materially affect the business, operations or financial condition of the Partnership”.

However it acknowledged, “The full impact of the commercial and economic consequences of the Russian conflict with Ukraine is uncertain at this time”.

Positive LNG Outlook

While gas prices have weakened after riding on the pull-up effect of the war, the spread between feed gas prices in the USA and LNG prices in Europe and the Far East has stayed “healthy”, Lauritzen said.

“We believe this is positive for economic sustainability and therefore global growth as well as for gas producers”, he said, also noting LNG has gained traction in the transition to clean energy.

“It is being increasingly appreciated that LNG is a necessary ingredient to managing global emissions as well as energy security and, despite cost increases, we expect the continuation of Final Investment Decisions being received by mature LNG production projects, the execution of new long-term LNG sales and purchase agreements and consequently the continued demand for LNG Shipping”, the chief executive said.

