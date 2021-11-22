Duo To Develop Carbon Capture Projects In Europe, Middle East

Technip Energies and Svante have agreed to further develop Svante’s solid sorbent carbon capture technology and provide integrated solutions from concept to project delivery.

Technip Energies said that the partnership would explore opportunities in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Russian Federation markets where Svante’s technology would be selected by end clients for industrial carbon capture projects, including cement and limestone, blue hydrogen, refineries, petrochemicals, steel, ammonia, and pulp and paper facilities.

The cooperation will be worldwide for blue hydrogen plants using Technip Energies’ Steam Methane Reformer technology.

The carbon-capture facilities will use Svante’s solid sorbent technology to capture carbon directly from industrial post-combustion flue gases as a non-intrusive ‘’end-of-the-pipe’’ solution to produce pipeline-grade carbon dioxide.

Svante net-zero technology captures carbon dioxide, concentrates it, and releases it for safe storage or industrial use, all in less than 60 seconds, by using proprietary active capture nanomaterials called ‘solid sorbent filter’.

Through this collaboration, both companies intend to address the critical need of lowering the capital cost of the capture of the carbon dioxide emitted from industrial production to achieve the world’s net-zero carbon goals required to stabilize the climate.

Leaders from industry, financial sectors, and governments agree on the enormity of the challenge and the critical need to deploy more than 2,000 carbon capture and carbon removal plants by 2040. This is equivalent to putting in operations about two plants a week over the next 20 years.

“We are glad to collaborate with Svante on their emergent carbon capture technology for the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries by leveraging our expertise in technology co-development and integration as well as design, procurement, and construction of carbon capture plants. This partnership reflects the significant role of industrial-scale technologies to accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon society,” Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, said.

“This partnership with Technip Energies will allow us to focus our development effort in building a scalable supply chain for active capture materials to address a broad carbon capture and removal solutions offering at Gigaton scale,” Claude Letourneau, President and CEO of Svante, added.

“Svante is currently expanding its commercial filter manufacturing facility in Canada. By the end of 2023, the new facility will have an annual capacity to deliver filter modules capable of removing 3 million tons of carbon dioxide per year or the equivalent of project delivery of three world-scale carbon capture plants of 1 million tons per year.”

Worth noting, Technip Energies recently created a collaboration framework for the further development and commercialization of carbon capture technologies with Petronas while the company it spun off from – TechnipFMC – signed an MoU with Exxon to jointly explore potential carbon capture and storage technologies projects in Malaysia as well as agreeing to develop GHG emission-reducing tech with Petronas.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com